May 25, 2025 10:11 PM हिंदी

'Op Sindoor' posters and hoardings to welcome PM Modi in Gujarat tomorrow

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to reach Gujarat, his home state, for a two-day visit beginning Monday, where he will launch many big-ticket projects amounting to thousands of crores. This marks his first visit to his home state, after Operation Sindoor -- Indian Armed Forces' targeted strikes that turned terror bases into ashes, across the border.

Ahead of PM Modi's Gujarat visit, the roads and streets in his home state have been adorned with gigantic billboards, posters and hoardings, hailing the Prime Minister as well as the Armed Forces for the successful Operation Sindoor.

Huge posters have been put up at key intersections of the cities, including Ahmedabad and Bhuj, billboards erected at multiple locations to celebrate the armed forces’ targeted strikes across the border under PM Modi’s stewardship.

Big advertisement boards displaying the success of Operation Sindoor have been put near Metro stations, roundabouts and other locations.

The elaborate arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit to his home state seek to showcase the idea and resolve of ‘New India’ that doesn’t fear but deters its enemies with stern action, under the strong leadership of PM Modi.

During his two-day visit to Gujarat, PM Modi is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects, including Rs 53,400 crore in Bhuj and Rs 24,000 crore in Dahod.

The PM will begin his Gujarat tour with Dahod visit on May 26, where he is scheduled to arrive around 11:15 a.m. He will dedicate to the nation Indian Railways’ Locomotive Manufacturing Plant, which will produce 9,000 HP electric locomotives for both domestic use and export. He will also flag off the first electric locomotive manufactured at the plant.

Thereafter, he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around Rs 24,000 crore in Dahod and will also address a public function.

PM Modi will then travel to Bhuj in the evening, where he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 53,400 crore at Bhuj and also address a public function.

PM Modi will head to Gandhinagar on May 27, where he will participate in the celebrations of 20 years of Gujarat Urban Growth Story and launch Urban Development Year 2025. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

--IANS

mr/uk

