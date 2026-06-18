OP Rajbhar claims SP split 'bound to happen', to be led by Ballia 'rebel'

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) A day after claiming Trinamool Congress-style defections in Uttar Pradesh, Minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar claimed that the split within the Samajwadi Party is inevitable and will be led by "son of UP's land of rebels", apparently referring to SP MP Sanatan Pandey.

Taking to X, Om Prakash Rajbhar said: "Since yesterday, everyone has been asking what kind of split is going to happen in the Samajwadi Party. So listen! The group of rebel SP MPs will be led by a son of Uttar Pradesh's 'land of rebels'."

It is assumed that Rajbhar's claim is in reference to SP MP from Ballia, Sanatan Pandey.

He further said: "And why shouldn't he? The way Brahmins were allegedly insulted yesterday at the SP office in the name of a conference has deeply hurt this son of 'Rebel Ballia'."

The UP Minister claimed that the defection plan was already in place, but Wednesday's incident has only added "fuel to the fire".

"The split is bound to happen," he asserted.

Launching a harsh critique at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, he said: "The way the entire 'Saifai' family jumped into abusing me and offering explanations over one of my reactions, it would be better for Akhilesh 'Babu' to stop focusing on Twitter politics, AI-driven and press-conference politics, and instead launch a 'Save the MPs' campaign".

Moreover, Rajbhar advised the SP chief to visit the homes of "unhappy and disappointed MPs" and personally apologise to them.

The SBSP chief had on Wednesday claimed that Uttar Pradesh could soon see similar political upheaval on the lines of West Bengal and Maharashtra, as the SP will soon see a “split within”, with many MPs defecting to the ruling BJP.

Speaking to IANS, he said that many leaders of the key Opposition party are waiting in the wings to cross over and referred to a letter from senior party MP Ram Gopal Yadav to Home Minister Amit Shah as the ‘confirmation’ of a likely switchover in days to come.

--IANS

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