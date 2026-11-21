Washington, Nov 21 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said that he wanted Jensen Huang to apologise and return to Nvidia, putting the chipmaker’s co-founder ahead of his own earlier choice for the job, Apple chief Tim Cook.

“I'd like to see Jensen make a big apology and go back,” Trump told reporters at the White House after returning from Asia. He said Huang had made some bad decisions but did not say what he wanted him to apologise for.

Trump brought up Huang while discussing which American chips he was prepared to let China buy. He credited Huang with developing Nvidia’s Blackwell chips and said few people at the company could do what Huang had done. He also said he had discussed Huang with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to Shenzhen. Xi, by Trump’s account, spoke highly of him.

Trump stood by his assessment of Cook as a good choice. But when it came to who should lead Nvidia, he said he wanted the company to give Huang another chance. He praised Huang’s technical judgement and questioned whether those now setting out the company’s plans could match his contribution.

“I think that I would love to see Jensen be given a second chance,” Trump said.

On chip sales, Trump drew a distinction between Blackwell and older technology. He said he wanted to keep Blackwell out of China and would accept sales of older chips. He added that he would also be content if no American chips went to China.

Trump acknowledged an argument he attributed to Huang. China already makes its own chips, he said, and if American suppliers decline to sell to Chinese customers, domestic manufacturers will have a reason to develop replacements.

For now, Trump put the US lead over China in chipmaking at 10 years. He argued that Blackwell was too complex to copy. Yet he also predicted it would be obsolete in two years, by which time he said he would be less concerned about who could buy it. He announced no change to export rules.

Chips were one part of a wider discussion with Xi about artificial intelligence. Trump said the two had agreed to work together on safeguards for the most advanced systems. He ranked the US first and China second in the field and said he saw little prospect of a third country catching either of them.

At home, Trump said he wanted American companies to build the data centres that run those systems in the US. He threatened a substantial tax on companies that chose sites overseas and singled out a proposed project in Finland. He did not name the company or give a tax rate. He said the US had previously allowed too much of its chip industry to move abroad.

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993. The California company built its early business on graphics processing units for video games. The ability of those processors to handle many calculations at once later made them useful for training AI models, turning Nvidia into a major supplier to the companies that build and run them.

Blackwell is the name Nvidia gave a generation of chips designed for that work. Since 2022, Washington has used export controls to restrict China’s access to advanced computing chips. Those controls have made a chip’s capabilities a central factor in determining whether an American supplier can sell it to a Chinese customer.

--IANS

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