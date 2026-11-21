Washington, Nov 20 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said China had agreed to nuclear-risk talks with Washington and Moscow, cited India's economic growth to press for lower US interest rates and set limits on how far he wanted the Quad to go in sharing advanced technology.

Here are takeaways from his Friday news conference after returning from Asia.

Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed in Shenzhen to discuss reducing nuclear risks with the US and Russia. The three leaders declared that nuclear conflict must never be allowed to happen, he said. They announced no timetable or arms cuts. Trump acknowledged he would find it difficult to agree to halve the US arsenal.

India figured in Trump's case for a Fed rate cut as Trump pointed to what he described as New Delhi's low interest rates and 7 per cent growth. He argued that cheaper borrowing could lift US growth to 14 or 15 per cent, possibly even 20 per cent. He offered no calculation behind that projection.

It was also announced that Quad companies would meet in early 2027. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said leading companies from India, the US, Japan and Australia would meet early next year to explore commercial deals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Quad summit in Manila, where leaders also agreed to cooperate on supply chains and maritime surveillance.

Trump drew limits on AI cooperation. He said the Quad had launched an initiative on advanced artificial intelligence, but he wanted most of the development work kept in the US. He threatened a substantial tax on American companies building data centres abroad. Separately, he said he and Xi had agreed to work together on AI safeguards.

The US President said that he would like Jensen Huang to apologise and return to Nvidia, although he had earlier recommended Tim Cook for the job. He credited Huang with developing Nvidia's Blackwell chips and said any American chips sold to China should be older models.

Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin had expressed a desire to end the Ukraine war at their meeting in Shenzhen. Challenged over a fresh Russian attack, Trump maintained that both leaders wanted the fighting to stop. He announced no ceasefire or negotiating date.

Thailand and the Philippines featured in trade deals. Trump said Thailand had signed an agreement to eliminate tariffs on US goods and wanted to buy $2.6 billion in American farm products annually. He called that figure preliminary. Under a separate Philippine framework, he said he pressed Manila to buy all its agricultural and energy imports from the US.

A Mexico deal drew closer, but Canada continues to face pressure. Trump said he was close to a deal after meeting Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. He welcomed Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's interest in the Keystone pipeline but said he wanted the US trade deficit with Canada, which he put at about $80 billion, reduced to zero.

Trump would make the same decision on Iran. He acknowledged that the war had pushed up fuel prices but said preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon justified his decision. Asked whether the war was worth Republicans losing the Senate, Vice President J.D. Vance defended that objective and said the decision was Trump's.

Trump said Democrats had contacted him about immigration and health care. He expected them to raise the fate of people who entered the US unlawfully years ago and had since worked in the country. He made no commitment on whether they could stay.

--IANS

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