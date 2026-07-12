One-off Test: Yastika Bhatia hits 91 not out as India extend lead over England to 365 runs

London, July 12 (IANS) Wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia led India's dominant batting display with a brilliant unbeaten 91 as the visitors reached a commanding 250/4 at lunch on day three and extend their overall lead to a massive 365 runs in the one-off women’s Test against England at Lord's on Sunday.

It was a session where Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur fell, but Yastika held one end firmly by hitting boundaries at regular intervals to keep the scoreboard ticking and take India’s lead past the 360-mark.

With India already in a more dominant position and England far from their best self with the ball, Yastika, who’s hit ten boundaries so far, will be eager to convert her fine innings into her maiden century in the longer format and register her name on the iconic honours board, especially with Deepti Sharma still unbeaten on 10.

Resuming from 154/1, Smriti added just one run to her overnight score, before falling short of a century for the second straight time - a leg-side strangle off Lauren Bell was completed by Amy Jones leaping to her right and completing a superb grab just above the ground.

Lauren struck again in her next over by castling Jemimah with a beautiful inswinger that hit the stumps through the gate. Skipper Harmanpreet looked fluent during her 16-run cameo, which included two boundaries, before she was trapped lbw by left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone following a successful review by the hosts.

Despite the quick wickets, Yastika stood firm by bringing up her second Test fifty off 86 balls with a well-timed boundary off Bell and shifted gears seamlessly. She survived a close call when an inside edge off Lauren kissed the stumps without dislodging the bails, and was later dropped on 86 by bowler Mady Villiers.

Taking full advantage of the reprieves, Yastika smashed consecutive boundaries off Lauren Filer and lofted Sophie safely for four to march into the 90s. She pushed a flatter delivery from Mady Villiers for a single off the final ball of the session to bring up India's 250, as England face the prospect of an improbable chase on a pitch with some wear and tear.

Brief Scores: India 285 and 250/4 in 67 overs (Yastika Bhatia 91 not out, Smriti Mandhana 70; Lauren Bell 2-27, Sophie Ecclestone 2-84) lead England 170 all out in 59.1 overs (Amy Jones 52; Kranti Gaud 5-37) by 365 runs.

--IANS

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