June 18, 2026 6:55 PM हिंदी

'One Governor, two states, two stands': Arlekar reads Tamil Nadu's contrary position on Kerala’s demand

'One Governor, two states, two stands': Arlekar reads Tamil Nadu's contrary position on Kerala’s demand

Thiruvananthapuram, June 18 (IANS) An unusual political situation unfolded in Tamil Nadu on Thursday when Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who is officiating as its Governor too, read out the new TVK government’s policy address reiterating the state's opposition to the demand for a new Mullaperiyar dam.

The irony was not lost in political circles that the same Governor, who is the constitutional head of Kerala, read out a policy statement in Tamil Nadu asserting that the existing Mullaperiyar dam is safe and that any move by Kerala to construct a new dam would be resisted legally and politically.

The Tamil Nadu government’s policy declaration, delivered by Governor Arlekar in the Assembly, said the state would continue to protect its rights over Mullaperiyar and would oppose every attempt to replace the existing structure with a new dam.

Kerala, however, has maintained a completely different position for years, arguing that the 100-year-old Mullaperiyar dam poses safety concerns and that a new dam is necessary in the interest of people living downstream.

The development has brought into focus the unique position of a Governor who, while holding charge of two neighbouring states, is required to act as the constitutional representative of governments that have sharply conflicting positions on an inter-state dispute.

Constitutionally, the Governor’s role is not to express personal views but to read out the policy decisions of the elected government.

However, the situation has raised questions about the optics of a Governor representing one state publicly presenting a position on a dispute where the other state has a contrary stand.

The Mullaperiyar issue has remained one of the most sensitive water disputes between Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

While Tamil Nadu depends on the dam for water supply to its southern districts, Kerala has repeatedly raised concerns over the safety of the ageing structure.

The latest policy statement from the Vijay-led TVK government also indicates that the change in political leadership in Tamil Nadu will not bring any change in the state’s traditional stand on Mullaperiyar.

For Kerala, the development is a reminder that any future legal or political move on the dam issue will have to deal with a firm and united position from Tamil Nadu.

--IANS

sg/vd

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