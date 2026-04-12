April 12, 2026 2:55 PM हिंदी

'Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for selectors': IPL chief Dhumal feels Sooravanshi has potential to become India’s youngest-ever debutant

'Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for selectors': IPL chief Dhumal feels Sooravanshi has potential to become India’s youngest-ever debutant

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) IPL chairman Arun Dhumal has heaped praise on 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, saying that the teenager has the potential to become India’s youngest-ever international debutant. However, he clarified that he is not advocating for an immediate call-up, even as he termed the youngster a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” for selectors.

Sooryavanshi, who made headlines by becoming the youngest player ever signed in an IPL auction last year, was once again at his explosive best, racing to a 15-ball fifty before finishing with a breathtaking 78 off just 26 deliveries against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Friday.

Dhumal noted that while the senior national team is currently spoiled for choice for the opening slot, considering the talents like Abhishek Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sanju Samson, the 15-year-old batter represents a unique case.

"I know there isn’t really a slot available in the opening position right now, considering the kind of talent we have — players like Abhishek, Jaiswal, and Sanju are all performing very well. But at just 15 years of age, I personally feel he (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi) has the potential to become the youngest debutant for India. I’m not pushing for his inclusion, but this could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the selectors to consider picking such a young talent," Dhumal told IANS.

Earlier, Sooryavanshi had also taken on India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, smashing him for two sixes in an over – including one off the very first ball he faced – during RR's victory over the Mumbai Indians.

Sooryavanshi’s fifty against RCB was his second of the season, having also struck a 15-ball half century in RR’s season opener against Chennai Super Kings. Both his half-centuries this season came in just 15 balls, making them joint-third fastest fifties in IPL history. He also leads the six-hitting charts with 18 maximums and boasts the best strike rate of 266.66 in the campaign.

--IANS

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