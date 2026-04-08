Nia Sharma, Krystle D'Souza reunite, indulge in a jamming session in the former's luxury car

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Actresses Nia Sharma and Krystle D'Souza, popular for their on-screen sibling bond in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, were seen having a gala time while on a long drive in Nia’s luxury car.

Taking to her social media account, Krystle shared a fun video of the two having a blast in the car.

She captioned it as, “High on coffee and some careless whispers.”

The two girls were seen singing out a popular English song and jamming to it.

For the uninitiated, and talking about Nia Sharma and Krystle D'Souza, the girls consider each other like soul sisters.

Whether it's their on-screen roles or their off-screen connection, the reel sisters continue to set friendship and sibling goals.

Sharma who has made her mark with shows like Ek Hazaro Mein Meri Behna Hai and Jamai Raja was last seen in Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Krystle D'Souza, who has already carved her space in the industry, has been receiving appreciation for her song Shararat in the blockbuster movie Dhurandhar.

The song also starred actress Ayesha Khan in it, alongside Krystle.

Nia and Krystle were loved as Maanvi and Jeevika in the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.

Even after more than a decade of the show’s debut, the girls continue to remain BFFs.

The show revolved around the story of the bond of Two sisters and how their lives revolve around each other.

Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behena Hai also starred Karan Tacker, Kushal Tandon and others.

–IANS

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