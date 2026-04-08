April 08, 2026 10:49 AM हिंदी

Nia Sharma, Krystle D'Souza reunite, indulge in a jamming session in the former's luxury car

Nia Sharma, Krystle D'Souza reunite, indulge in a jamming session in the former's luxury car

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Actresses Nia Sharma and Krystle D'Souza, popular for their on-screen sibling bond in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, were seen having a gala time while on a long drive in Nia’s luxury car.

Taking to her social media account, Krystle shared a fun video of the two having a blast in the car.

She captioned it as, “High on coffee and some careless whispers.”

The two girls were seen singing out a popular English song and jamming to it.

For the uninitiated, and talking about Nia Sharma and Krystle D'Souza, the girls consider each other like soul sisters.

Whether it's their on-screen roles or their off-screen connection, the reel sisters continue to set friendship and sibling goals.

Sharma who has made her mark with shows like Ek Hazaro Mein Meri Behna Hai and Jamai Raja was last seen in Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Krystle D'Souza, who has already carved her space in the industry, has been receiving appreciation for her song Shararat in the blockbuster movie Dhurandhar.

The song also starred actress Ayesha Khan in it, alongside Krystle.

Nia and Krystle were loved as Maanvi and Jeevika in the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.

Even after more than a decade of the show’s debut, the girls continue to remain BFFs.

The show revolved around the story of the bond of Two sisters and how their lives revolve around each other.

Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behena Hai also starred Karan Tacker, Kushal Tandon and others.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

RBI raises India’s real GDP growth to 7.6 pc for FY26, pegs FY27 at 6.9 pc

RBI raises India’s real GDP growth to 7.6 pc for FY26, pegs FY27 at 6.9 pc

Meryl Streep: It’s so uncertain being an actor

Meryl Streep: It’s so uncertain being an actor

Ssanjay Gaggnani turns vegetarian after spiritual experience during ‘Hotspot’

Ssanjay Gaggnani turns vegetarian after spiritual experience during ‘Hotspot’

Shankar Mahadevan, Ranveer Singh croon Sajde from Kill Dil, latter bows down to singer

Shankar Mahadevan, Ranveer Singh croon Sajde from Kill Dil, latter bows down to singer

Champions League: Havertz's late winner helps Arsenal edge Sporting in QF first leg

Champions League: Havertz's late winner helps Arsenal edge Sporting in QF first leg

RBI holds repo rate at 5.25 pc, maintains neutral instance amid global uncertainty

RBI holds repo rate at 5.25 pc, maintains neutral instance amid global uncertainty

Babil Khan on meditation: It’s just loving yourself

Babil Khan on meditation: It’s just loving yourself

Keanu Reeves to aspiring actors: 'Respect who you're working with until...'

Keanu Reeves to aspiring actors: 'Respect who you're working with until...'

Discussed strong future of India-US ties: Gor after meeting Trump

Discussed strong future of India-US ties: Gor after meeting Trump

Crude oil prices tank up to 20 pc after two-week ceasefire plan over West Asia conflict

Crude oil prices tank up to 20 pc over Iran ceasefire announcement