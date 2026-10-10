October 10, 2026 10:54 AM हिंदी

Flydubai co-pilot who assaulted Indian captain planned to crash flight at Israeli airport: UAE

Omani co-pilot allegedly planned 9/11-inspired suicide attack on Israel-bound flight: UAE Attorney-General

Abu Dhabi/New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has revealed fresh details of an alleged plot to hijack a Dubai-Tel Aviv passenger aircraft and crash it into the terminal at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport in a suicide attack inspired by the September 11, 2001, attacks in the United States.

According to the UAE Attorney-General, Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, the alleged plot was planned by Hamam Al Hammami, a 29-year-old Omani co-pilot who was aboard flydubai flight FZ1073. The suspect allegedly intended to seize control of the aircraft and carry out the attack on September 30.

The UAE state news agency WAM reported on Friday that Al Hammami had travelled to Tel Aviv on two previous flights to familiarise himself with the route and the airport before allegedly attempting to execute the plan.

The aircraft was being flown by Indian captain Smit Machchhar when the alleged attack unfolded inside the cockpit. According to the investigation details released by the UAE authorities, the suspect allegedly assaulted the captain with a crash axe and attempted to take control of the plane.

The situation was brought under control after Machchhar resisted the assault, while a reserve pilot, a cabin crew member and passengers intervened to prevent the alleged hijacking.

With the captain under attack, the reserve pilot took control of the aircraft and managed to land it safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia, averting a potentially catastrophic incident.

The UAE authorities have launched an investigation into the alleged conspiracy, which is examining the circumstances surrounding the attempted hijacking and the suspect’s preparations.

Investigators are also looking into whether the accused had any accomplices or links to other individuals or organisations that may have been involved in planning the alleged attack.

The latest disclosure has highlighted the seriousness of the suspected plot and the role played by the flight crew and passengers in preventing the aircraft from being taken over.

--IANS

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