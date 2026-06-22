Olivia Wilde on directing ‘The Invite’: This film’s exactly the conversation I want to be having

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Acclaimed actor-filmmaker Olivia Wilde has talked about her latest movie “The Invite” and said she found herself wrestling with the themes of the original film as though she were in a relationship with it.

The Invite is a drama that explores the many ups and downs of modern relationships.

Talking about the film, Wilde said, “I thought, at this point in my life, this film is exactly the conversation I want to be having - I think that’s what it takes for you to direct a film.”

Wilde, who carefully read McCormack and Jones’ screenplay several times after revisiting “Sentimental”, said: “I found myself wrestling with the themes of the original film as though I were in a relationship with it. It became this intense obsession, coming to me at a time when I realized I had so much to say through my own work.”

Produced by A24 and starring Olivia Wilde, Seth Rogen, Penélope Cruz, and Edward Norton, releasing in theatres on 10th July, “The Invite” is a relationship drama that explores the complexities of intimacy, attraction and modern relationships through a layered narrative designed to spark conversation.

Brought to India by PVRINOX Pictures’, “The Invite” is set to release in theatres on July 10.

Wilde played Remy "Thirteen" Hadley on the medical-drama television series House, and appeared in the action films Tron: Legacy and Cowboys & Aliens, Her, The Incredible Burt Wonderstone and The Lazarus Effect. She made her Broadway debut playing Julia in “1984”. Wilde made her directorial debut with the teen comedy film Booksmart in 2019. She subsequently directed the thriller film Don't Worry Darling.

She was last seen in “I Want Your Sex” an erotic comedy thriller film directed by Gregg Araki and written by Karley Sciortino and Araki. It stars Olivia Wilde, Cooper Hoffman, Mason Gooding, Chase Sui Wonders, Johnny Knoxville, Margaret Cho, Roxane Mesquida, Charli XCX, and Daveed Diggs.

--IANS

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