April 08, 2026 3:27 AM हिंदी

Olivia Rodrigo to release new single on April 17

Olivia Rodrigo to release new single on April 17

Los Angeles, April 8 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo is set to release the first single from her third album, ‘Drop Dead’ on April 17, 2026. The singer made the revelation on her Instagram alongside a photo of her blowing a bubble with gum, with the name of the single embroidered on her shirt.

Last week, Rodrigo announced that her third full-length album, ‘You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love’ will release on June 12, reports ‘Variety’.

She recorded the album alongside producer Dan Nigro, whom she worked with on her first two albums, “Sour” and ‘Guts’.

As per ‘Variety’, little has been shared about the album itself, Rodrigo teased its themes in a British Vogue cover story last month, saying it’s full of “sad love songs”.

She said, “It was a creative challenge to write from a joyful place. When you’re experiencing that you’re connected to someone, or feeling really good, you’re not in your head thinking about bittersweet poems”.

Earlier, the singer had shared that she would like to "half move" to the UK. The 23-year-old singer-songwriter lives in Los Angeles, but her heart is in Great Britain. She also revealed that she had "some first kisses" at Chiltern Firehouse, a five-star hotel in Marylebone, London, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She told ‘British Vogue’ magazine, "I just think British people are just cool, they don’t want to bug you. I love everything English, English culture and English people. I want to half move here one of these days”.

Asked her favourite hotspots in the British capital, the actress-singer shared, "I really like going to The Fat Badger. It’s so fun ever since Chiltern (Firehouse) burned down. I’ve had some first kisses at Chiltern, for sure”.

Olivia spent a lot of time in London when she made her third studio album, OR3. She said, "I’ve found a lot of inspiration from being in London. I’ve spent so much time here over the course of making this album. It has a lot of songs that are London vibes, about experiences that I’ve had here”. The new album sees Olivia "bare my soul in songwriting", and she hopes it "shows a different side of me".

--IANS

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