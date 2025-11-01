November 01, 2025 6:08 PM हिंदी

Ola electric’s October sales drop 61 pc YoY to 16,034 units

Ola electric’s October sales drop 61 pc YoY to 16,034 units

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Bhavish Aggarwal-run Ola Electric recorded sales of 16,034 e-scooters in the month of October, marking a 61 per cent decline from 41,843 units sold in the same month last year, according to the data from government's Vahan portal on Saturday.

In the month of September, Ola Electric had sold 13,421 units, as per Vahan data.

The drop in sales come as sales in Goa have reportedly been temporarily suspended due to complaints regarding poor after-sales service and delays in receiving registration certificates.

Earlier, shares of the electric-vehicle maker faced significant pressure during the special Muhurat Day trading session on October 21, following reports that senior Ola Electric executives were implicated in the suicide of 38-year-old engineer K. Aravind.

Aravind, a homologation engineer at Ola Electric, allegedly died by suicide on September 28 at his Bengaluru flat. In a 28-page handwritten note, he accused his superiors of continuous workplace harassment and of withholding salary and other financial dues.

During the hearing at the court, advocate Prasanna Kumar, who appeared for the complainant, described Ola Electric as “worse than the East India Company”, alleging severe mistreatment of employees.

He also raised concerns about a transfer of Rs 17.46 lakh to Aravind’s bank account two days after his death, calling it suspicious.

Meanwhile, the defendant's lawyer said that the matter was initially registered as an Unnatural Death Report (UDR), so a new FIR should not have been filed.

Ola Electric has denied all allegations, adding that Aravind never raised any formal complaints or grievances about harassment during his employment.

After hearing both sides, the High Court directed the police to continue their investigation fairly but instructed them not to harass the petitioners. The court has scheduled the next hearing for November 17.

--IANS

aar/na

LATEST NEWS

Jane Fonda shares why ‘Monster-in-Law’ was challenging to shoot

Jane Fonda shares why ‘Monster-in-Law’ was challenging to shoot

Rishabh Pant scores 64 not out to conclude evenly poised Day 3 of the unofficial test between India A and South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS file photo

IND-A vs SA-A: Rishabh Pant scores 64 not out to conclude evenly poised Day 3

When Amjad Khan spoke about his prophecy for Indian television

When Amjad Khan spoke about his prophecy for Indian television

Bank of Baroda reports Q2 net profit of Rs 4,809 crore, improved asset quality

Bank of Baroda reports Q2 net profit of Rs 4,809 crore, improved asset quality

From 81 GW in 2014 to 257 GW, India’s renewable energy journey remarkable: Minister

From 81 GW in 2014 to 257 GW, India’s renewable energy journey remarkable: Minister

Odisha takes a big leap in chip manufacturing with ground-breaking ceremony of SiCSem’s unit

Odisha takes a big leap in chip manufacturing with ground-breaking ceremony of SiCSem’s unit

When Amit Kumar spoke about his father, Kishore Kumar’s invaluable advice to him

When Amit Kumar spoke about his father, Kishore Kumar’s invaluable advice to him

India-South Africa start even stevens ahead of final, says Anjum Chopra in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup clash in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

Women’s World Cup: India-South Africa start as even stevens ahead of final, says Anjum Chopra

'Grateful to him’: Residents of Chhattisgarh as PM Modi inaugurates new legislative assembly in Nava Raipur

'Grateful to him’: Residents of Chhattisgarh as PM Modi inaugurates new Assembly building in Nava Raipur

Farah Khan, Karan Johar head to Alibaug by ferry; Navya Nanda joins for “Bridgerton-style” picnic

Farah Khan, Karan Johar head to Alibaug by ferry; Navya Nanda joins for “Bridgerton-style” picnic