Odisha: Dhenkanal postal division launches APT 2.0, allows customers real-time tracking

Bhubaneswar, Aug 4 (IANS) In a first of its kind initiative, the Dhenkanal postal division in Odisha has introduced the Advanced Postal Technology (APT) 2.0 service, providing real-time tracking updates to customers via SMS service.

This service is available at 55 post offices, including two head post offices, and 462 branch post offices across both Anugul and Dhenkanal districts.

The move has come as a big respite for the customers and subscribers as they are able to track the delivery of their orders in real-time and not merely remain a victim of the postal system, often viewed as inert and lethargic.

With APT 2.0, customers can track the status of their mail or parcels from the time they are posted to the time they are delivered.

The service provides updates on the movement of mail and parcels, allowing customers to stay informed about the status of their shipments.

Jambeswar Garanayak, Postal Superintendent of the Dhenkanal Postal Division speaking to IANS said, “The APT 2.0 service is designed to provide customers with a more efficient and transparent way to track their mail and parcels."

He stated that all customers can avail themselves of this service, which is expected to improve the overall quality of postal services in the region.

“When the delivery is made, the sender will be given real-time updates. Other portal services include Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments and others. We are trying to harness latest technology to serve our subscribers in the best possible manner,” he added.

Notably, the APT (Advanced Postal Technology) 2.0 Application is part of the Postal Department's ongoing digital governance and modernization efforts under the broader Modernization Project 2.0, which is aligned with the Digital India Mission.

The application is aimed at providing enhanced user interface, faster service delivery, and a secure, efficient system for back-end operations and customer-facing services in post offices.

Some years ago, the Dhenkanal Postal Division created a record by opening the maximum number of accounts in India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) in Odisha.

Close to 10,000 IPPB accounts were opened in Dhenkanal and Angul districts, in a short span of time in 2019.

--IANS

mr/pgh