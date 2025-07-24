Odisha Congress proposal on no-confidence motion triggers heated debate

Bhubaneswar, July 24 (IANS) A fierce debate broke out in Odisha following the opposition Congress’s proposal to oust the BJP-led state government, bringing a no-confidence motion in the assembly over rising cases of women's atrocities in the state.

On Wednesday, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das appealed to the principal opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) to bring a no-confidence motion against the state government, if it wants to give the women in Odisha justice.

The OPCC president also stated that Congress will support the motion if the BJD introduces it. Das also asserted that Congress is ready to bring the no-confidence motion and called on the BJD to support it.

Meanwhile, senior BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra stated that BJD, as a responsible opposition, has constantly been raising its voice for the people on every pressing issue.

He further added that the decision regarding the no-confidence motion will be taken at the party's legislators' meeting. Mishra said the party will decide on the matter after the notification for the commencement of the Assembly session is issued.

Responding to the move, Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari on Thursday said, “If the Congress wants to bring a no-confidence motion, they are well within their rights to do so. But trying to involve the BJD, which itself has a different political agenda, shows Congress’s lack of clarity and preparation.”

Pujari criticised the Congress for lacking a concrete plan and alleged that the party is resorting to theatrics rather than real legislative action.

“We are fully prepared to face any motion in the Assembly. But if Congress wants to be taken seriously, it should come up with solid facts and arguments. Otherwise, it will backfire,” he warned.

He added that the BJP government has been functioning transparently and has taken significant steps for Odisha’s development over the past year.

“Let there be a debate in the Assembly. Let the people of Odisha judge who is genuinely working for the state’s progress,” Pujari asserted.

--IANS

gyan/dan