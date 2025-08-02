Odisha CM disburses Rs 697 Crore under PM-KISAN, calls for inclusive growth, farmer empowerment

Bhubaneswar, Aug 2 (IANS) In a major boost to farmers' welfare, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday disbursed the 20th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme to more than 34.85 lakh farmers across the state, releasing total assistance of Rs 697 crore. The disbursement event was held at the ICAR-CIFA campus on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar and marked the state-level observance of PM-Kisan Diwas.

This initiative coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationwide rollout of the instalment from Varanasi, where Rs 21,000 crore was digitally transferred to 9.7 crore farmers across India under the scheme.

Addressing a large gathering of farmers and officials, CM Majhi reiterated his government’s commitment to agricultural growth and farmer-centric governance.

“Our government is of the people and for the people, especially for our farmers. In a short time, we’ve rolled out multiple initiatives for their welfare. Today, over 50 lakh farmers in Odisha are receiving Rs 4,000 annually through the CM-Kisan scheme. Combined with PM-KISAN, they now receive Rs 10,000 per year,” he said.

To ensure no eligible farmer is left behind, the Chief Minister announced a state-wide saturation drive across all blocks.

“We are determined to include every eligible farmer in the scheme. The funds are being transferred directly to farmers’ bank accounts to ensure complete transparency through digital means,” he added.

Majhi also emphasised the importance of crop diversification and the promotion of allied sectors like fisheries and animal husbandry to enhance farmer incomes.

“We must move beyond the goal of doubling income - farmers' earnings should increase manifold. A prosperous and developed India depends on the prosperity of our farmers,” he said.

The Chief Minister further highlighted the success of Odisha’s Samruddha Krushak Yojana, under which farmers receive additional Rs 800 input assistance per quintal of paddy. Last year alone, the state disbursed Rs 6,000 crore to 17 lakh farmers during the Kharif season and Rs 1,600 crore to 3 lakh farmers during Rabi.

Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo also addressed the event, highlighting that Odisha had recently received the prestigious Agriculture Today Award. He noted that the PM-KISAN funds would help nearly 35 lakh farmers buy seeds and fertilisers during a critical phase of the agricultural season.

“The MSP for paddy has now been raised to Rs 3,100. This is a clear indication of our government’s serious commitment to improving farm incomes,” he said.

He encouraged farmers to consider adopting alternate crops, organic farming practices, and oilseed cultivation to promote soil health and reduce input costs.

Prominent officials and dignitaries in attendance included Agriculture Secretary Arvind Padhee, Pipili MLA Ashrit Pattnayak, Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh, Khordha MLA Prashant Jagdev, OUAT Vice Chancellor Prof. Prabhat Kumar Raoul, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Secretary Suresh Kumar Vashistha, ICAR Deputy DG J.K. Jena, CIFA Director P.K. Sahu, Horticulture Director Subrat Kumar Panda, Khordha Collector Amrit Ruturaj, and Puri Collector Dibyajyoti Parida.

The event marked a significant milestone in Odisha’s mission to uplift its agricultural sector and align with the national goal of building a self-reliant, developed India as envisioned by Prime Minister Modi.

Reacting to the rollout, Arabinda Padhee, Principal Secretary of the Odisha Cooperation Department, said, “As announced by Hon’ble Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the 20th installment of PM-KISAN was released today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi.”

Padhee confirmed that around 35 lakh eligible farmers in Odisha received the instalment, totalling approximately Rs 697 crore.

“In the last cycle, the number of beneficiaries was slightly lower, prompting us to launch a special saturation drive. That effort has paid off. We will continue to identify and include any remaining eligible farmers in the coming phases,” he assured.

He emphasised the state government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring maximum outreach.

“No deserving farmer should be left behind. We are focused on making the central scheme reach every corner of the state,” Padhee added.

