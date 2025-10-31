October 31, 2025 12:32 PM हिंदी

NZ's Kristen Clarke gets maiden ODI call-up, to replace injured Matt Henry

NZ's Kristen Clarke gets maiden ODI call-up, to replace injured Matt Henry

Wellington, Oct 31 (IANS) New Zealand have handed a maiden ODI call-up to pacer Kristian Clarke as a replacement for the injured Matt Henry.

The 24-year-old Clarke will join the ODI squad at training in Wellington on Friday, with injured Henry returning home to Christchurch after failing to recover from the left calf strain that ruled him out of Wednesday’s second Chemist Warehouse ODI against England in Hamilton, New Zealand Cricket said.

Clarke joins the ODI squad in good form, having notched his maiden domestic century (unbeaten 107-ball 100 not out) and claimed 3-57 in the Ford Trophy on Thursday to help his side down the Central Stags in New Plymouth.

Clarke first emerged as a player to watch when he starred for New Zealand with bat and ball at the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 in South Africa.

Since debuting for Northern Districts in 2022, he has played 75 first class games across the three formats, and toured with New Zealand A to Bangladesh earlier this year.

In a domestic career, Clarke has 332 runs at an average of 22.13 and 52 wickets at an average of 26.55 in 31 List A games. He has also played 25 first- class games and 19 T20s.

Earlier, Blair Tickner, who has 16 ODI wickets from 13 games and last played for the side in 2023, was added to the BlackCaps squad ahead of the second ODI in Hamilton as a replacement for Kyle Jamieson who was ruled out of the series with a stiff left side.

New Zealand have already pocketed the ODI series against England, having won the first two ODIs, in Mount Maunganui and in Hamilton. The third and final ODI against England is a day-night match at Sky Stadium on Saturday.

--IANS

bc/ab

LATEST NEWS

Aneet Padda spends day at animal shelter: Left with fur on my clothes and calm in my chest

Aneet Padda spends day at animal shelter: Left with fur on my clothes and calm in my chest

Twinkle Khanna turns into the noisy desi uncle we all know too well

Twinkle Khanna turns into the noisy desi uncle we all know too well

'Tourist Family' director Abhishan Jeevinth weds girlfriend Akila in grand ceremony (Photo credit: IANS/PR)

'Tourist Family' director Abhishan Jeevinth weds girlfriend Akila in grand ceremony

Result of consistent hardwork and intent: Harmanpreet on historic Women's WC chase

Result of consistent hardwork and intent: Harmanpreet on historic Women's WC chase

Rajnath Singh, US War Secretary Hegseth sign 10-year ‘Framework for the US-India Major Defence Partnership

Rajnath Singh, US War Secretary Hegseth sign 10-year ‘Framework for the US-India Major Defence Partnership’

Hockey goalkeeper Manuel Frederick, first Keralite to win an Olympic medal in 1972, passes away at 78 (Credit: Hockey India)

Hockey goalkeeper Manuel Frederick, first Keralite to win an Olympic medal in 1972, passes away at 78

Gold, silver prices ease on MCX as dollar strengthens

Gold, silver prices ease on MCX as dollar strengthens

Achint Kaur reveals she mirrored her own vulnerability through the character of Diti on ‘Gatha Shiv Parivaar Ki - Ganesh Kartikey’

Achint Kaur reveals she mirrored her own vulnerability through the character of Diti on ‘Gatha Shiv Parivaar Ki - Ganesh Kartikey’

NZ's Kristen Clarke gets maiden ODI call-up, to replace injured Matt Henry

NZ's Kristen Clarke gets maiden ODI call-up, to replace injured Matt Henry

MY Bharat enhances youth engagement in civic projects with 2 crore users

MY Bharat enhances youth engagement in civic projects with 2 crore users