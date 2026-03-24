NZ hand maiden call up to Knight for South Africa WODIs

Christchurch, Mach 24 (IANS) Kayley Knight has been included in New Zealand Women's 13-strong squad to take on South Africa in the ODI series starting on Sunday.

Amelia Kerr will lead a similar looking squad with the exception of Suzie Bates, Flora Devonshire, and Georgia Plimmer, who have each returned from injury and will replace Emma McLeod, Polly Inglis, and Bella James, while Knight comes in for Molly Penfold.

Knight made her T20 international debut last month against Zimbabwe taking 2-25, just a week after she claimed 2-20 for Northern Brave in the domestic one-day final.

The 22-year-old helped the Brave claim their maiden Hallyburton Johnstone (HBJ) Shield title and finished as the team’s second-highest wicket-taker of the competition.

Knight made her T20I debut during the recently-concluded home series against Zimbabwe, picking up two wickets in two games. She isn't part of New Zealand's squad for the ongoing T20ls against the Proteas women but got a call up for the ODI leg.

Head coach Ben Sawyer said he was excited to call Knight into the squad. "It’s great to call Kayley up for her first ODI series. Kayley's got good pace and control, and a short ball that regularly challenges batters.

“She was an integral part of the Brave’s title-winning HBJ campaign and has shown she has the tools to hold her in good stead in the international game," Sawyer was quoted as saying in NZC release.

Captain Melie heads into the series on the back of a dominant performance against Zimbabwe where she claimed 16 wickets across three matches, including two five-wicket hauls and the White Ferns best ODI figures in history (7-34).

The series marks the White Ferns' final home summer matches for the 2025-26 season, with the first game kicking off at Hagley Oval on March 29, followed by the final two outings at Cello Basin Reserve on April 1 and 4.

Saywer said the team were keen to finish the season on a high.

“Coming off the back of a T20s series win I know the team are eager to back it up in the ODIs. It’s been a packed backend to the summer for the White Ferns and we’re looking forward to wrapping the season up with another competitive series."

New Zealand squad: Amelia Kerr (c), Suzie Bates, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Jess Kerr, Kayley Knight, Rosemary Mair, Nensi Patel, Georgia Plimmer, lzzy Sharp.

--IANS

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