NZ batter Latham ruled out of fifth T20I vs South Africa with thumb injury

Christchurch, March 24 (IANS) New Zealand batter Tom Latham has been ruled out of the fifth and final T20I against South Africa at the Hagley Oval on Wednesday with a thumb injury.

Latham was struck on his left thumb by South African fast bowler Nqobani Mokoena during the third T20I at Eden Park on Friday. NZC said that scans revealed a minor fracture to the tip of his thumb, and he is expected to return to training in two-to-three weeks time."

Tom Blundell, who came into the squad as top-order batting/wicketkeeper cover in the third T20I after Latham injured his finger, will remain with the squad as cover.

Latham, struck in the fourth over of the New Zealand chase, continued batting, finishing with 63 not out as the Black Caps won by eight wickets. Medical staff at the ground assessed Latham’s thumb post-match, and he was subsequently flown to Christchurch the morning after the match for scans.

In Latham’s absence, James Neesham took charge of the team at Eden Park, marking the first time in his decade-long international career that the all-rounder captains New Zealand in T20Is, making him the country’s 12th player to do so.

Earlier in the series, Ish Sodhi and Bevon Jacobs were ruled out owing to a broken thumb and a left knee injury, respectively.

Jacobs left the ground on Sunday during the first T20I after falling on his left knee while fielding. Subsequent scans revealed bone bruising on the side of his knee, and Katene Clarke joined the squad for the second T20I in Hamilton as cover.

On the other hand, Sodhi was hit on the thumb while bowling at team training at Bay Oval ahead of the series opener, and a subsequent scan revealed a break which will require at least four weeks of rehabilitation.

Lockie Ferguson was added to the squad for the second and third matches in Hamilton and Auckland.

The five-match series is currently 3-1 in favour of the hosts.

--IANS

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