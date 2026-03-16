NZ batter Jacobs ruled out of Hamilton T20I against South Africa due to knee injury

Hamilton, March 16 (IANS) New Zealand batter Bevon Jacobs has been ruled out of Tuesday's second T20I against South Africa at the Seddon Park due to a left knee injury, said New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

NZC added that Katene Clarke would join the Blackcaps squad as a cover for Jacobs. Clarke was initially going to join the New Zealand team for fourth and fifth T20I games alongside Dane Cleaver, Jayden Lennox and Tom Latham.

“Jacobs left the ground on Sunday night during the first T20I after falling on his left knee while fielding. Subsequent scans revealed bone bruising on the side of his knee. Further assessment is required to determine Jacobs’ return-to-play timeline,” added the NZC in a statement.

The New Zealand squad arrived in Hamilton on Monday ahead of a T20I double-header at Seddon Park on Tuesday. Before the men’s match at 7:15pm local time, New Zealand women's side will take on South Africa at 2:15pm local time.

Previously, NZC said that leg-spinner Ish Sodhi was ruled out of the ongoing series against South Africa after breaking his thumb in training. Sodhi sustained the injury while bowling at the Bay Oval on Saturday, with scans confirming a fracture that will sideline him for at least four weeks.

As a result, Sodhi missed the opening match, where Mitchell Santner and Cole McConchie shared spin duties in a seven-wicket defeat for the Blackcaps, where they were bowled out for 91.

NZC had also said they would not call up a replacement for Sodhi, especially with Lockie Ferguson linking up with the squad for the second and third matches. Rest of the three T20I games in the series will be played at Eden Park in Auckland, Sky Stadium in Wellington and Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

--IANS

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