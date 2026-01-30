NZ add Sears in T20 WC squad as travelling reserve

Wellington, Jan 30 (IANS) Pace-bowler Ben Sears will join the New Zealand squad as a travelling reserve for the ICC T20 World Cup, starting on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka, NZC said on Friday.

The 27-year-old will link up with the T20 World Cup squad in Mumbai on Sunday ahead of the side’s warm-up match against the USA on February 5.

NZC said Sears will replace Kyle Jamieson who was called into the main squad last week following the withdrawal of Adam Milne with a hamstring injury.

Milne suffered the injury while bowling in the SA20 with subsequent scans revealing the extent of the injury.

Sears has been in good form for Wellington in New Zealand's domestic Super Smash competition. Head coach Rob Walter said Sears had made an encouraging comeback from the hamstring injury that ruled him out of the start of the home summer.

“Ben’s worked hard to get himself back on the park and it’s been great to see him back playing and performing well,” he said.

“He’s had a full Super Smash campaign with the Firebirds where he was the competition’s joint second-top wicket-taker from the round-robin stage with 15 wickets from his nine games.

“It will be great to have Ben with us here in India and ready to make an impact at the World Cup should someone get injured," Walter added.

New Zealand have been placed in Group D alongside Afghanistan, Canada, South Africa and the UAE, with their opening match taking place on February 8 in Chennai against Afghanistan.

New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

Reserve: Ben Sears