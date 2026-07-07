White House hosts NYSE-Nasdaq opening bell ceremony as Trump unveils investment accounts for children

Washington, July 7 (IANS) America's two biggest stock exchanges, the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, joined together for the first time to ring the opening bell, using the unprecedented ceremony at the White House to mark the launch of President Donald Trump's Trump Accounts investment programme for children.

The event brought together senior executives from both exchanges, a collaboration that President Trump described as unprecedented.

"First time we've ever had the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, they do a joint opening, and first time we've ever had the opening bell rung in the Oval Office," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said before introducing the President.

Trump called the ceremony "an amazing achievement" and praised the cooperation between the rival exchanges.

"It never happened before... We have some very brilliant people representing two exchanges. First time you've ever come together like this," he said.

The President later described the joint bell-ringing as a symbol of collaboration.

"It's a great honor and thank you for being so fair about it," he said, adding that he hoped the exchanges would continue to work together where possible.

New York Stock Exchange President Lynn Martin said the ceremony reflected the role of capital markets in expanding opportunity.

"You are offering the American Dream to the youngest generation to allow them to participate in the great wealth of America," she told Trump.

She noted that the exchange, founded on Wall Street where the first US President took office, remained optimistic about the country's economic future.

Nasdaq Chair and Chief Executive Officer Adena Friedman described the event as a rare moment of unity.

"Today, the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange have come together in unity for a great common cause, the Trump Accounts," she said.

Friedman added that US capital markets were "the engine of the greatest economy in the world" and said the programme would give future generations an opportunity to share in that prosperity.

Jeff Sprecher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Intercontinental Exchange, the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, said the ceremony carried historical significance.

"It's amazing that 250 years later, this president is making that available to all Americans directly," he said, referring to broader access to US capital markets.

Trump also highlighted the symbolic value of the occasion.

"This was the first ever joint bell ringing between the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq and, hopefully, it won't be the last," he said, adding that the two organisations had demonstrated that competitors could work together.

The opening bell traditionally marks the beginning of trading on US stock exchanges and is one of Wall Street's most recognisable ceremonies. While both exchanges frequently host corporate leaders, public officials and celebrities at separate events, a joint opening ceremony between the two rivals has not previously taken place.

--IANS

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