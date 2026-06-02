Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang backs higher pay amid AI boom

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) As the artificial intelligence boom reshapes the global technology industry, compensation and profit-sharing are increasingly emerging as key issues, with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang arguing that workers should be paid as much as possible.

Speaking on the sidelines of Computex in Taipei on Tuesday, Huang said employees should benefit from the rapid growth generated by AI-driven investments.

“I think people should be paid as much as possible,” Huang said while responding to questions about compensation trends across the semiconductor industry.

“I pay my employees as much as I can. That’s what I do, doesn’t make this right,” he added.

Huang’s remarks come at a time when several major technology companies across Asia are facing increasing pressure from workers seeking a greater share of profits generated from the AI infrastructure boom.

Recently, Samsung Electronics reached a compensation agreement with union members that reportedly includes bonuses of up to $400,000 for chip engineers, helping the company avoid potential labour disruptions.

Similarly, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has sought to address concerns regarding employee compensation. Last week, its CEO, C.C. Wei, reportedly reassured workers that incentive-based payouts would grow faster this year.

Apart from compensation concerns, workers are also increasingly worried about whether artificial intelligence could eventually replace jobs.

Huang, one of the headline speakers at Computex this year, also unveiled several new products during the event as Nvidia continues expanding its presence across the AI ecosystem.

Earlier this year at the company’s annual GTC event in San Jose, California, Huang projected that Nvidia could generate up to $1 trillion in revenue from AI chips by 2027, driven by rising demand for next-generation AI platforms such as Blackwell and Vera Rubin systems.

Highlighting the pace of AI adoption, Huang said computing demand has increased nearly one million times over the past two years, while outlining Nvidia’s strategy of building an integrated ecosystem spanning hardware, software and AI infrastructure.

--IANS

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