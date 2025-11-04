NSE's Q2 net profit slips 33 pc to Rs 2,098 crore due to SEBI settlement provision

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday reported a 33 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit for the July–September quarter (Q2) of FY26, which stood at Rs 2,098 crore.

The dip in profit came mainly due to a one-time provision of Rs 1,297 crore made towards SEBI settlement fees linked to the colocation and dark fibre matters.

Excluding this provision, NSE’s consolidated profit after tax (PAT) rose 16 per cent sequentially to Rs 3,395 crore.

The exchange said it has filed a settlement application with SEBI under the SEBI (Settlement Regulations) 2018 and is awaiting a response.

NSE’s consolidated total income for Q2 FY26 was Rs 4,160 crore, compared to Rs 4,798 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 5,023 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from transaction charges declined 12 per cent sequentially to Rs 2,785 crore due to reduced trading activity across cash and derivatives segments.

Total expenditure for the quarter jumped to Rs 2,354 crore from Rs 1,053 crore in Q1 because of the settlement provision.

Without the provision, expenses stood at Rs 1,056 crore. Reported operating EBITDA fell sharply to Rs 1,484 crore from Rs 3,130 crore in Q1, but excluding the provision, it was Rs 2,782 crore with an EBITDA margin of 76 per cent.

NSE’s earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 was Rs 8.48, compared with Rs 11.81 in the previous quarter, after factoring in the 4:1 bonus issue made in Q3 FY25.

Excluding the SEBI provision, EPS would have been Rs 13.72, with a net profit margin of 63 per cent.

For the first half of FY26, NSE’s consolidated total income was Rs 8,959 crore versus Rs 9,974 crore a year earlier.

Reported net profit for H1 FY26 stood at Rs 5,022 crore, while excluding the SEBI-related provision, it was Rs 6,320 crore.

On a standalone basis, NSE’s total income in Q2 was Rs 3,666 crore, down from Rs 4,243 crore in Q1.

Operating revenue declined 9 per cent sequentially to Rs 3,266 crore due to reduced trading volumes across segments.

--IANS

pk