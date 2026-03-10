March 10, 2026 5:50 PM हिंदी

NSE directs brokers to report, remit excess STT collected

NSE directs brokers to report, remit excess STT collected

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday directed its trading members -- brokers and sub-brokers -- to furnish details of excess Securities Transaction Tax (STT) collected but not remitted to the government for FY 2023–24 and preceding years, following instructions from the Income Tax Department.

In a circular issued by the exchange’s finance and accounts department, NSE said the Joint Commissioner of Income Tax, Range 7(1), had advised the exchange to draw attention to cases where some members collected excess STT from clients but did not deposit the amount with the government.

According to the notification, the tax authority requested the NSE to issue a circular asking members to disclose details of such excess STT retained and remit the amount to the exchange.

Members have been directed to submit the details under the caption “Excess STT Retained-NSE” and comply with the circular within seven days of its publication.

They must also remit the excess STT collected along with interest at 1 percent for every month of delay to the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd, which will subsequently deposit the amount in the government account.

The exchange also said that the circular follows its earlier communication dated March 19, 2025, regarding excess STT retained by members for FY 2022–23 and prior years.

Further NSE noted that the disclosures should include excess STT collected and retained for FY 2023–24 and preceding years as on March 31, 2023, and urged members to remit the dues immediately along with the applicable interest.

Earlier in the Union Budget 2026, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced revised STT on futures by more than doubled from 0.02 per cent to 0.05 per cent.

Moreover, STT on options premium and exercise of options also rose to 0.15 per cent from the present rate of 0.1 per cent and 0.125 per cent, respectively, effective April 1, 2026.

--IANS

ag/na

LATEST NEWS

India gaining more weight as stable and wise actor in all circumstances: Italian envoy

India gaining more weight as stable and wise actor in all circumstances: Italian envoy

Rs 227 crore allocated for police modernisation in 2025-26: MoS Nityanand Rai (Photo: IANS)

Rs 227 crore allocated for police modernisation in 2025-26: MoS Nityanand Rai

Moushumi Chatterjee celebrates 50 years of marital bliss with a throwback pic from her wedding

Moushumi Chatterjee celebrates 50 years of marital bliss with a throwback pic from her wedding

NSE directs brokers to report, remit excess STT collected

NSE directs brokers to report, remit excess STT collected

India’s daughters expand presence across armed forces

India’s daughters expand presence across armed forces

Pakistani forces forcibly disappear another student in Balochistan (File image)

Pakistani forces forcibly disappear another student in Balochistan

MSLTA and Maha govt announce 20 international ITF tournaments across the state (Credit: ITF)

MSLTA and Maha govt announce 20 international ITF tournaments across the state

Prakash Jha speaks up on current era of wars, statesmen, his responsibility as an artiste

Prakash Jha speaks up on current era of wars, statesmen, his responsibility as an artiste

Sahibzada, Sadaqat and Hussain to make ODI debut against Bangladesh: Shaheen Afridi

Sahibzada, Sadaqat and Hussain to make ODI debut against Bangladesh: Shaheen Afridi

India sends essential relief supplies and critical medicines to flood-hit Mozambique

India sends essential relief supplies and critical medicines to flood-hit Mozambique