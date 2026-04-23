NRAI National Judges Course begins in Delhi

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) The NRAI National Judges Course 2026, the second annual event under the NRAI Education Program, at the Goldfinch Hotel in Delhi NCR. This course, running until April 26th, will gather both aspiring and current technical officials from all over the country.

The opening ceremony, on Wednesday, was attended by Pawankumar Singh, Secretary General of NRAI, and Rajiv Bhatia, Secretary of NRAI, who officially opened the course. Experts Dhiraj Singh and Arun Wareshi will lead the program, guiding participants through the technical and practical aspects of officiating in shooting sports.

This initiative is part of NRAI’s ongoing effort to enhance the sport's technical ecosystem in India by training qualified and capable judges. Participants will also have the chance to advance and participate in the upcoming ISSF ‘B’ Judges Course, planned for June 2026.

Addressing the participants, Pawan Kumar Singh underscored the essential role of judges and juries in guaranteeing fairness, integrity, and the seamless organization of competitions. He pointed out that as shooting remains one of India’s top Olympic sports, the importance of skilled technical officials becomes increasingly critical in upholding international standards.

Speaking on the occasion, he also reflected on NRAI’s legacy, stating, “The NRAI was established in 1951 under the leadership of eminent personalities like G.V. Mavalankar, former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, G.B. Pant, the first Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Yashwantrao Chavan, the first Chief Minister of Maharashtra along with several distinguished freedom fighters and national leaders who laid the foundation of this great institution. As we celebrate 75 years of NRAI, we remain committed to carrying forward their vision and values.”

Highlighting future initiatives, he mentioned that NRAI aims to introduce 750,000 new school students to shooting this year, with the goal of expanding the grassroots base and discovering new talent nationwide. He emphasised that trained judges and officials will be vital in supporting this growth and ensuring well-organised, high-quality competitions at every level.

The NRAI National Judges Course remains a crucial element in developing a strong, professional officiating structure. It helps align Indian shooting sports with international benchmarks and trains the upcoming generation of technical officials.

--IANS

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