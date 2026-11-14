November 14, 2026 2:08 PM हिंदी

NPPA extends knee implant price cap till January 15, 2027

NPPA extends knee implant price cap till January 15, 2027

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), under the Department of Pharmaceuticals, has extended the validity of ceiling prices for orthopaedic knee implants used in knee replacement systems, till January 15, 2027, according to an official statement.

The extension will continue beyond the earlier deadline of November 15, 2026, unless amended through a subsequent notification.

The NPPA's decision to extend the existing price-control order was prompted by representation received from manufacturers and industry associations.

The ceiling prices for knee implants were first notified on August 16, 2017, and have been extended periodically since then.

Separately, the NPPA has directed strict monitoring of the implementation of Trade Margin Rationalisation (TMR) on 137 non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs, for which revised prices became effective from November 9.

The latest revised price lists, based on submissions received from companies up to November 11, are available on the NPPA website and Pharma Sahi Daam app/portal, the statement from the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers said.

All manufacturers, retailers, dealers, stockists, hospitals and medical institutions have been directed to comply with the revised prices and prominently display the updated price lists at their premises and websites.

The price cap will generate annual savings of around Rs 3,502.31 crore for consumers, an official factsheet said, adding that over 1,000 medicines of different brands show a marked price reduction.

As many as 76 pharmaceutical companies had reported revised maximum retail prices (MRPs) for 1,225 anticancer formulations covering 121 drugs.

State Drug Controllers (SDCs) must strictly monitor compliance by manufacturers, dealers, hospitals and medical institutions to ensure that the benefits of revised MRPs are passed on to patients. Any violation may attract overcharging proceedings under the provisions of DPCO, 2013, the statement said.

Stakeholders and consumers can submit complaints regarding overcharging, shortage or non-availability of medicines through the Pharma Sahi Daam app/portal, NPPA helpline (1800-111-255) or email.

--IANS

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