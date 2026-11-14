Sampath Nandi's 'Shanarthi' unit wraps up film's first schedule of shooting

Hyderabad, Oct 14 (IANS) The unit of director Ganesh Raj Uppunuti's Telugu film 'Shanarthi', which is being produced by ace director Sampath Nandi, on Saturday announced that it had wrapped up the first schedule of filming successfully.

Sri Dhanalakshmi Productions, which is producing the film along with director Sampath Nandi's Sampath Nandi Teamworks, took to its X timeline to wish the film's hero, Akhil Raj, a happy birthday and also announce that the first schedule had been wrapped.

It wrote, "Team #Shanarthi wishes their young hero @akhilrajuddemar garu, a very Happy Birthday. The celebrations doubled as the first schedule for the film is wrapped up. SHANARTHI - A Tale of Culture. @NagaDurgaoffl #UppunootiRajGanesh @sureshbobbili9 @SampathNandi_TW."

The unit had begun shooting for the film at Velichala in Telangana on October 25 this year.

Sources close to the unit of the film had then said that shooting for the film would go on for a month in Velichala, Gattu Buthukur. Interestingly, the director of the film, Ganesh Raj, is from Uppunoti Gangadhara Mandal in Gattu Buthukur.

The film features Akhil Raj of 'Raj Weds Rambai' fame and Nagadurga in the lead.

Produced by popular director Sampath Nandi’s successful production house Sampath Nandi Teamworks, the film, will mark the directorial debut of Raj Ganesh Uppunooti, a protégé of Sampath Nandi. 'Shanarthi' is to be presented by the production house Aditya Movies.

Akhil Raj, who impressed audiences with the Telugu hit film 'Raju Weds Rambai', and talented actress Naga Durga play the lead in this film. Known for her lively presence in popular Telangana folk songs, Naga Durga makes her acting debut with this film and has already signed a few interesting projects.

The title 'Shanarthi' comes from the Telangana region and has traditionally been used as a form of greeting.

The makers had some days ago released a title poster that featured two hands holding each other, with one covered in turmeric yellow and the other painted in striking red. The contrasting colours created a powerful visual impact while beautifully symbolising connection, tradition and togetherness.

The traditional detailing further enhanced the poster’s cultural essence. Both hands had sacred threads tied around their wrists, while the red hand was adorned with a stack of traditional red bangles.

The tagline, “A Tale of Culture,” placed beneath the title, clearly hinted at the film’s thematic focus.

The film had officially gone on floors at the Rama Naidu Studios in Hyderabad in the presence of prominent film personalities and the core team.

Sampath Nandi, known for his strength as a writer, storyteller and showrunner, has played a key role in creating successful stories and franchises, including the Odela franchise. His association with Shanarthi added considerable interest and anticipation to the project.

Music for the film is being scored by the talented composer Suresh Bobbili, whose distinctive musical style has earned appreciation. His compositions are expected to complement the film’s rural setting while enhancing its emotional depth and regional flavour.

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IANS

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