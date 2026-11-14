November 14, 2026 2:09 PM हिंदी

Qazi Touqeer calls Arijit Singh the ‘father of crazy things’

Qazi Touqeer calls Arijit Singh the ‘father of crazy things’

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Singer Qazi Touqeer opened up about his bond with fellow singer Arijit Singh.

He described the latter as a private person who, despite his reserved nature, shares a similar sense of craziness with him.

Talking about Arijit to Arishfa Khan and Uditi Singh in Bigg Boss Season 20, Qazi said the singer has a different level of madness and is someone who keeps pushing himself to explore more.

“When Arijit and I sit together, Arijit has pain in the stomach laughing. My level is different from his. He also does crazy things. He is the father of crazy things. But he is a private person. He only opens up with his close people. He is like me,” Qazi said.

Qazi went on to describe how Arijit's curiosity and creative approach continue to push him further. “He keeps increasing his level of craziness. He digs the well so much. He finds the fun part, digs in more. But that's how it should be,” he said.

Praising Arijit's personality, Qazi added, “He is crazy. He is beautiful. It should not end. He is amazing. He is a champ. He has the attitude of a champion.”

Drawing a parallel between himself and Arijit, Qazi said the two share a similar personality despite their different levels of expression. “But we both are the same. He and me, we both are the same,” he said.

For the uninitiated, Qazi and Arijit have both carved their own spaces in the Indian music industry, with Qazi gaining popularity after winning the first season of the singing reality show Fame Gurukul. Arijit went on to become one of the most prominent playback singers of contemporary Hindi cinema.

After Qazi entered Bigg Boss 20, Arijit took to his private X account to cheer for his former Fame Gurukul co-contestant, writing, “I will have to watch Bigg Boss for the first time because apna rockstar Qazi hai udhar.”

–IANS

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