Saumya Tandon remains in awe of Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek and Sunil Grover’s comic brilliance

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Actress Saumya Tandon has praised the comic talent of Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover and Kiku Sharda, saying she continues to be in awe of their performances despite having worked with them over the years.

Sharing glimpses of a fun-filled evening, Saumya also revealed that she attended the gathering with the cast of Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya Nahi’, which is set to release in theatres on November 27.

She wrote: “I have worked with all of them over the years, but every single time I watch them perform, I am just as much in awe! The talent, the energy, the spontaneity… absolutely something else. And what an evening it was! Still giggling thinking about it. @kapilsharma @krushna30 @whosunilgrover @kikusharda. #ComedyNightsWithKapil.”

The actress added: “And to make the evening even more special, being there with my lovely cast of Sooraj Barjatya sir’s #MainePremMolLiya. Releasing in theatres on 27th November.”

The actress was recently seen in the first installment of the duology “Dhurandhar”. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi with Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik in supporting roles.

The film draws inspiration from real-life events involving geopolitical tensions and covert operations conducted by India's R&AW, particularly those associated with Operation Lyari, 2008 Mumbai attacks, crackdown on gangs and criminal syndicates.

Saumya took up modelling assignments early in her career and was the "Femina Cover Girl First Runner Up" in 2006.

She also appeared in the Afghan serial Khushi in 2008 as part of the international project, where she played the lead of an Afghan woman doctor.

She co-hosted Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout with Shah Rukh Khan. She has hosted Dance India Dance for 3 seasons. She co-hosted the Bournvita Quiz Contest, along with Derek O'Brien for three seasons.

In Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, she played the role of Kareena's character's sister Roop.

In 2015, she started playing the role of Anita in the comedy serial Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!. She is also known as "gori mem" from the serial, due to her being referred to as the same in the show by Rohitashv Gour's character. In 2018, she hosted the second season of Entertainment Ki Raat.

--IANS

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