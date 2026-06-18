June 18, 2026 5:22 PM हिंदी

UP: ‘Noting credible, only rhetoric’, Shivpal Yadav rejects SP split speculations

UP: ‘Noting credible, only rhetoric’, Shivpal Yadav rejects SP split speculations (Photo: IANS)

Lucknow, June 18 (IANS) Amid escalating speculations over deep cracks in the Samajwadi Party (SP) resulting in a major split, veteran party leader Shivraj Singh Yadav on Thursday dismissed it as mere political rhetoric and also mocked the two UP ministers for making baseless and frivolous claims.

Shivraj Yadav rejected Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s claims on likely defections from the party and sought to turn the tables on him by recalling his past electoral records.

The SP general secretary, speaking to IANS, said, "You are talking about Keshav Prasad Maurya, the Deputy Chief Minister. He is unable to get the electoral arithmetic right to win. The Samajwadi Party has defeated him in several elections. Therefore, when he makes such statements, it only goes to show that these people lie."

Shivpal’s assertions come in the wake of the shifting political spotlight on the Samajwadi Party (SP) amid turbulence in Opposition ranks, over the recent split in the Trinamool Congress and the strong buzz of another divide in Uddhav’s party.

The controversy over ‘growing rift’ in the SP and possible switchover by some of its MPs emanated after UP cabinet minister OP Rajbhar claimed that many of the Opposition party MPs were mulling a switch in loyalties. This got further ignited by UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya’s claims that 25-26 SP MPs were ready to leave the party.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, when questioned about possible defections at his press meet yesterday, said that SP men are "brave" enough to thwart the BJP's "wicked designs."

A couple of other SP lawmakers also mocked UP Deputy CM over what they saw as an attempt to fuel the divide in the Opposition, stating that such comments reflect their own fear and anxiety.

SP Awadhesh Prasad said, "Keshav Prasad Maurya commands no respect within the party and government. People have lost faith in him. As elections are likely to be held in the next five or six months, some people are scared and anxious about what they will do in the coming days.”

SP MP Rajiv Rai, taking potshots at Rajbhar and Keshav Prasad Maurya, said, “Both are spouting nonsense out of sheer frustration and desperation. One should pity such people; one should only sympathize with them."

Keshav Prasad Maurya, addressing an event yesterday, said, "25-26 MPs of the Samajwadi Party are ready to break away, but we are not breaking them away at all. We know that they will themselves break away from the party."

OP Rajbhar, a day ago, said that a split in the Samajwadi Party was inevitable and the situation was so serious that the entire party could cross over to the other side.

--IANS

mr/dan

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