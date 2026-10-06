'Not only countering, going to destroy them': Rahul Gandhi amid INDIA Bloc protest

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Amid the INDIA bloc's protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Tuesday, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said around 300 MPs from both Houses of Parliament were stopped from meeting the Election Commission.

He alleged that the MPs wanted to meet CEC Gyanesh Kumar and his two colleagues but were prevented from proceeding towards the Election Commission's office.

Speaking to reporters, Rahul Gandhi said, "Here, there were around 300 MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. We wanted to meet Gyanesh Kumar and his two colleagues, but the police have stopped us. We are representatives of this country, and we represent the country's people."

"Three hundred MPs were stopped here, and after that, they have made us sit here. The Election Commission is just 50 yards away, but they are not allowing us to go there. I don't understand what the problem is. The Election Commission's job is to conduct elections properly. Three hundred MPs want to meet Gyanesh Kumar, and Gyanesh Kumar is scared. So, I don't know what is happening in the country. If representatives cannot meet the Election Commission, then what is the meaning of democracy?" he said.

Reacting to a reporter's question about the BJP's claim that he was lying, Rahul Gandhi said, "Are you on the BJP's payroll? What do I have to do with them? You keep talking about what they say. Do I look like a BJP worker to you? We are not only countering them, but we are also going to destroy them."

"Maybe you are not watching what is going on. I have said this: I don't care what the BJP says. I am here to save the democracy of India. With me, there were 300 MPs here, and they are here to save democracy," he added.

Rahul Gandhi further alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and CEC Gyanesh Kumar had "destroyed the democracy of the country".

"The whole country believes this. Even the police who were stopping us said that they know about all this. So, they know the reality. Narendra Modi has hijacked the country by doing vote theft. You will see, I am saying this: there will be action against all four. You will see that no one will be spared," he said.

He further alleged that what had been done to the country amounted to "treason".

"Nobody is going to escape," Rahul Gandhi asserted.

--IANS

jk/vd