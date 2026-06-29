Not conventional national decoration, Presidential recognition for PM Modi rooted in Seychelles' identity

Victoria, June 29 (IANS) The 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' Presidential Distinction award, the highest national honour of Seychelles which was conferred upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the weekend, was created after a long-drawn and contentious debate in archipelago led to the repealing of National Awards system and the Medal of the Republic, earlier this month.

The National Awards, created in 2022 by the previous government in the African nation, entitled any President automatically be honoured with that honour.

However, earlier this month, the National Assembly of Seychelles approved the National Awards (Repeal) Bill 2026 and abolished the National Awards system amid several transparency concerns.

"The legislation, first approved by Cabinet in February and later considered by the Assembly, dissolves the National Awards Committee. Importantly, all awards conferred prior to the repeal remain valid. The bill received 17 votes in favour from United Seychelles (US) members, while 14 members of Linyon Demokratik Seselwa (LDS) voted against. There were no abstentions," Seychelles Nation reported on June 5.

As Seychelles President Patrick Herminie honoured him with the 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' Presidential Distinction in a special ceremony described as "full of symbolism and warmth" by his office, PM Modi became the first recipient of the distinguished and the highest honour the Republic of Seychelles bestows upon an international dignitary.

"President Herminie bestowed the honour in recognition of Prime Minister Modi's exceptional leadership in sustainability and ocean governance, his steadfast support for Small Island Developing States, and his personal commitment to the friendship between Seychelles and India," read a statement issued by the 'State House' - the office of the President of Seychelles.

"The title 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' is not a conventional national decoration. It is a symbolic Presidential recognition rooted in Seychelles' identity as a nation whose future is inseparable from the ocean, honouring those whose leadership reflects the values of responsible stewardship of marine resources for generations to come," it added.

The conferment took place at State House during Prime Minister Modi's landmark State Visit, a moment that carried "double historic weight', marking both Seychelles' Golden Jubilee and the 50th anniversary of India-Seychelles diplomatic relations.

The honour was conferred upon Prime Minister Modi for his green leadership, and efforts towards advancing the interests of developing countries and his longstanding commitment towards promoting the Blue Economy, climate action, sustainable management of ocean resources, and the developmental aspirations of Small Island Developing States.

Receiving the distinction, PM Modi said the honour was a matter of pride not only for him personally, but for the 1.4 billion people of India. He described his visit as a historic moment and reflected on 50 years of friendship, trust, and cooperation between the two nations, noting that the Indian Ocean is a shared home and its security a shared responsibility.

"Grateful to the people and Government of Seychelles as well as President Herminie for conferring upon me the ‘Guardian of the Blue Horizon’. I humbly accept this honour and dedicate it to all those countries that are fighting the challenge of climate change and consider environmental protection their responsibility towards future generations. This is a pressing challenge which we have to overcome together," PM Modi wrote on X.

"India, on its part, stands ready to do whatever is required in making our planet greener and sustainable. This is reflected in our various domestic policies, emphasis on Mission LiFE and global efforts like the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and more," he mentioned.

The recognition is the latest in a series of such honours bestowed upon Prime Minister Modi for promoting sustainable development, including the Agricola Medal by FAO, Seoul Peace Prize and the UN Champion of the Earth Award.

"For Seychelles, the distinction is deeply personal. As a Small Island Developing State on the frontlines of climate change and ocean degradation, recognising a world leader of Prime Minister Modi's stature sends a powerful message about the kind of partnerships that matter most," stated the office of the President of Seychelles.

--IANS

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