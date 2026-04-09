'Not a coach, but like an elder brother': Prabhsimran opens up on his bond with Yuvraj

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Behind the steady rise of Punjab Kings wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh has been the useful mentorship of Yuvraj Singh, who has weathered the highest pressures of international cricket for more than a decade.

For Prabhsimran, who has made 80 runs in three innings for PBKS in IPL 2026, his relationship with Yuvraj is like of an "elder brother" rather than a coach. In a virtual roundtable interaction facilitated by the franchise on Thursday, Prabhsimran opened up about the personal nature of his mentorship by Yuvraj, the evolving nature of T20 cricket and how playing for India A has boosted his senior team ambitions.

Q. The scoring rates in T20 cricket are breaking new ceilings in every IPL season. How has the mindset in the powerplay shifted for you due to 200-plus totals becoming the norm?

A. Actually, the game has become so fast now. Earlier, we had to defend 170-180. We used to defend it. We do it now as well. But if you look at the percentage of it in cricket, 200-plus is the norm. So, to do 200-plus, I feel you should come to the powerplay and play with an attacking approach.

There's clarity as well from the team, from the coach, from the captain, we will go as clearly as possible. If you want to hit, then go for it. But obviously, cricket has become a bit faster now. So, it's not that difficult to make 200-plus runs.

Q. How do you view your growth from those early years in Punjab Kings when chances were limited to now when you are a regular?

A. Actually, it's been eight years since I came to Punjab Kings. Obviously, when I came in the start, I didn't get that many chances to play. But now, for the past 3-4 years, I've been getting chances to play and I try to do better wherever I get the chance every time. But sometimes it's good, sometimes it's bad.

So, I want to thank Punjab Kings for that as well. I say this every time that if they have backed me, then it's my responsibility to get a chance to pay them back. When it comes to leadership, yes, as a domestic player, I'm almost a captain. So, I'm used to it and I like to take it as a challenge. So, you can say it like this. It's better for me and for my game to grow as well.

Q. From a wicketkeeper’s perspective, how much of an advantage do you have in reading the game, and how do you assist captain Shreyas Iyer in this regard?

A. I think the wicketkeeper's view of reading the match is the best because he can see the wicket from everywhere. Sometimes, as a captain, he might have to go to the boundary rope, where there's so much crowd and noise and many times, you don't know what they're saying.

So, that's my role as well - checking the fielding angles, telling the fielder or talking to the bowler if he's doing something wrong or if it's our plan to execute. So, I think it's a good thing and all these things, I think, help your game to grow a lot.

Q. Your training sessions with Yuvraj Singh have been a major talking point. Can you describe the nature of your relationship with him?

A. I don't have a relationship with Yuvi paaji as a coach or a student. I have a relationship with him as an elder brother. Priyansh (Arya) and I were practicing under him but Priyansh was practicing for the first time. So, whenever we get time, we call him and tell him that we are free and want to practice. So, he arranges it - it's either in Mohali or Gurugram.

He manages everything by himself. With him, if you call him at 3 or 4 in the night, he can call him at night if he wants to. He has given us so much freedom. So, this relation, as I was telling you, is such that we talk a lot and can share anything, which he doesn't have any problem with.

Tips from him are around how to play, what to do, technique, and mindset. During the season, we don't pay much attention to technique. But after IPL, if you get time for one and one-and-a-half months, then you can repair the mistakes that you make and correct the faults by being under him.

Q. Having been in the India A setup, including hitting a century there, how has that experience changed your perspective on making the jump to the senior national team?

A. When you go to India A, your main goal is to play for the senior Indian team and play well there for a long time. So that one step gets closed. If you play well in India A, maybe you get a chance in the future. That confidence is there - if you play well for India A, your main goal is to play for the senior Indian team, which then is not far away. So that confidence is there.

--IANS

nr/bc