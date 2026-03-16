Norwegian envoy takes ride in Delhi Metro, calls it 'fast, clean and super-efficient'

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Norwegian Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener, recently took a ride in the Delhi Metro for the first time, terming it a "fantastic way to get around" in the National Capital.

She praised the Delhi Metro for being "fast, clean and super-efficient." She shared videos and pictures from her first metro ride, which shows her sitting inside the metro and walking down the stairs in the metro station.

While sharing her experience on X, May-Elin Stener stated, "Tried the Delhi Metro for the first time this weekend! Fast, clean and super-efficient. A fantastic way to get around in Delhi. Should have done this sooner! Will definitely use it again."

It is not the first time that a foreign dignitary has taken a ride on the Delhi Metro.

In January this year, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Japan's Ambassador to India, Ono Keiichi, took a ride on the Delhi Metro.

According to a statement released by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the officials briefed the delegation about the Delhi Metro project. The officials then took a metro ride from Central Secretariat to Patel Chowk and back.

In a statement shared on X, DMRC stated, "His Excellency Mr MOTEGI Toshimitsu, Foreign Minister of Japan, along with H.E. Mr ONO Keiichi, Japanese Ambassador to India, took a ride on the Delhi Metro today. The delegation was briefed about the Delhi Metro project by senior DMRC officials at Central Secretariat, followed by a train ride from Central Secretariat to Patel Chowk and back."

"During his visit, the Hon'ble Minister showed keen interest about various aspects of the construction and operation of the Delhi Metro, which is a proud symbol of Indo-Japanese friendship and collaboration. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has extended financial support to the Delhi Metro project right since Phase 1," it added.

According to the DMRC, the metro network today has over 300 train sets of four, six and eight coaches. It states that the Delhi Metro has also contributed "tremendously on the environmental front" by becoming the first ever railway project in the world to claim carbon credits for regenerative braking.

--IANS

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