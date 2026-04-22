Rupali Ganguly says 'the anger is still alive' as she remembers the victims of the Pahalgam attack

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) It has been a year since the horrific Pahalgam massacre.

Taking to her official social media handle, renowned television actress Rupali Ganguly said that despite a year having passed by, the anger is still alive in the hearts of the citizens for the innocent lives lost in the terrorist attack.

The 'Anupamaa' actress wrote on her X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle, "One year after the Pahalgam terror attack, the anger is still alive. Innocents were hunted, identities were targeted. We remember them today, with grief and with resolve. India will never forget. #PahalgamAttack (sic)."

Additionally, actress Isha Koppikar also remembered the victims of the Pahalgam attack with a social media post that read, "Time may have moved forward, but the silence of that day still lingers...(sic)"

"A year later…still felt, still remembered", she added the caption.

In June last year, Rupali took a dig at those who kept mum during Operation Sindoor, a surgical strike carried out by the Indian Forces in response to the Pahalgam attack.

Speaking to IANS, she said, "Operation Sindoor is a matter of pride for every Indian. Whether it is fully successful or still ongoing, it is a very proud feeling."

"And at this time, anyone who has not stood with the government of India or with our Indian Army, who has not encouraged them despite having access to social media, if you haven’t tweeted a few words or posted something encouraging on social media all day, then you’re not doing much. You may not be able to do much, but your soldiers are posted at the border fighting for the safety of your family. So, at least you can say a few words about them, about their courage and determination. You can put it out on social media. At least you can show that you stand with your country and with your army," added Rupali.

--IANS

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