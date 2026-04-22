April 22, 2026 7:06 PM हिंदी

Anne Hathaway opens up about her ‘longest awkward phase in Hollywood’

Anne Hathaway opens up about her ‘longest awkward phase in Hollywood’

Los Angeles, April 22 (IANS) Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’, has shared that her awkward phase lasted decades.

Owing to her stress and anxiety around communicating, she found solace in acting, where she could memorize all of her lines, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She told ‘People’, “I think I had the longest unbroken awkward phase in Hollywood. I think mine extended into my late 30s. Pretty sure I knew, because I was inside of it. I just didn’t feel like I could get comfortable anywhereI would want to walk into a room and just be chill and hang out, but I couldn’t quite find my footing”.

As a child, she “found talking really difficult”. She confesses that her years-long awkward stage only ended recently, when she hit her 40s. “All of a sudden, the dress rehearsal was over. I was like, it was never a dress rehearsal. It was life. It’s been happening the whole time”.

“Turning 40, I just kind of found a different gear, and I was no longer interested in living an awkward life. I was just interested in getting to the fun part”, she added.

As per ‘People’ Anne Hathaway has become one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood.

There’s no fear anymore, she added, because “it’s already gone as badly as it could, and so what am I so scared of? It happening again? Whatever. I’ll be okay”.

This year alone she will headline five films, ‘Mother Mary’, the long-awaited ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’, Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’, ‘Verity’ and ‘The End of Oak Street’.

--IANS

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