IPL 2026: The innings he played showed his talent, very impressive, says Abhishek’s father, Raj Kumar Sharma

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Following Sunrisers Hyderabad’s commanding victory over Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2026 clash, Abhishek Sharma’s father Raj Kumar Sharma lauded both his son’s performance and the team’s all-round effort, highlighting the growing strength of the side under skipper Ishan Kishan.

Abhishek, who scored an unbeaten 135 off 68 balls to power Hyderabad to a dominant victory, earned special praise from his father, who reflected on the impact of the knock and the team’s overall display.

“The match that SunRisers Hyderabad won was a very good one. Many congratulations to all the people of Hyderabad. The way Hyderabad won today was amazing. The innings Abhishek played showed his talent. I hope he continues to play like this and keeps leading us to victory. Today's knock was very impressive; everyone enjoyed watching that batting. Hope the team continues to win like this. Their Bowling and overall combination have become very strong. The batting is also excellent. First of all, congratulations to Ishan Kishan, who was the captain. Heartiest congratulations to him and the management. All the players played a great match today, may they continue to win like this,” Abhishek’s father said on the team’s win in a video shared by the franchise.

Speaking of the match, Abhishek set the tone with a 25-ball fifty, converting it into a 47-ball century, anchoring a dominant batting display alongside Travis Head (37) and Heinrich Klaasen (37* off 13). Skipper Ishan Kishan also chipped in with a quick 25. In response, Delhi’s bowlers struggled, with Kuldeep Yadav and others unable to contain the flow of runs.

Chasing 243, Delhi showed fight through Nitish Rana (57) and Sameer Rizvi (41), but poor fielding and lack of control hurt their chances. Eshan Malinga (4-32) and Harsh Dubey (3-12) ensured SRH stayed ahead as the win marked their third straight victory, lifting them to third in the standings.

--IANS

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