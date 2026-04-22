'Disappointed, but I'll come back stronger': Mhatre after being ruled out of IPL 2026

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) India's U19 World Cup-winning captain and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Ayush Mhatre expressed disappointment after being ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 due to a hamstring injury.

Mhatre penned down an emotional note for the CSK fans and also vowed to come back stronger after recovering.

"Disappointed to not be able to contribute to @chennaiipl anymore in IPL 2026, but promise to come back stronger," Mhatre wrote in an Instagram caption while sharing photos of ongoing season with CSK.

The youngster also extended his best wishes to the Chennai-based franchise for the remainder of the tournament, backing the team to perform well despite his absence.

"Wishing the team all the best for the rest of the season. Thanks for all the yellove and support," he added.

CSK confirmed on Tuesday that Mhatre had been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament after sustaining a hamstring injury during the team's recent match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The franchise said that the top-order batter will require six to 12 weeks of rehab.

"Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026 due to a left hamstring injury sustained while batting during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18. Ayush's injury will require a rehabilitation period of 6-12 weeks. We wish Ayush a speedy recovery," CSK said in a statement.

Mhatre is the third CSK player to be ruled out this season after bowlers Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis. Meanwhile, former captain MS Dhoni is yet to play a match, as he is still recovering from a calf injury sustained during a practice session ahead of the tournament.

CSK suffered a 10-run loss to SRH and moved down to seventh spot in the points table with four points in six matches. They will next face the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday.

--IANS

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