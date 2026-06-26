Nora Fatehi says Morocco-Haiti FIFA World Cup match almost gave her a ‘heart attack'

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Bollywoo dancing diva Nora Fatehi revealed she was on the edge of her seat during the FIFA World Cup match between Morocco and Haiti.

Nora shared a string of images from the match in which Morocco sealed an exciting 4-2 victory over Haiti. Sharing her excitement, Nora said that the nail-biting encounter "almost got a heart attack".

She wrote on Instagram: “See you in Mexico Morocco 4 vs 2 Haiti. Almost got a heart Attack during this game! Congratulations to Morocco for advancing to the round of 32 for the World Cup !”

Morocco defeated a dogged Haiti team in their final match of group play at the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Atlanta Stadium. The Atlas Lions suffered a huge scare with Les Grenadiers twice taking the lead, but they finished with a flourish to secure the victory.

With the win, Morocco finished second in Group C and qualified for the Round of 32 as runners-up and will play the winner of Group F: Either the Netherlands, Japan or Sweden, while Haiti head home with plenty of admirers. Their bright finish caps off an exciting first appearance at the World Cup in over 50 years

On June 25, the 34-year-old actress stepped down memory lane with the release of her latest track, "Ya Baba", a song inspired by the iconic Tunisian folk classic "Sidi Mansour", which she says she heard at weddings and events when she was younger.

She captioned the clip: “I’m taking a trip down memory lane and revisiting an iconic song that was a part of my childhood and years later, it’s still finding its way back to me in the most special ways. What are some songs that make you nostalgic?”

In the video, the dancing diva was heard saying: “Just dropped the track called Ya baba. It's sung by me and Shilpa Rao produced by Sunjoy and Ya baba is originally a Tunisian folk song called Sidi Mansour.”

She added: “So this song has a beautiful history and cultural background and what's really cool about this song is I used to hear this song in so many weddings and events when I was younger. And yeah, like let's do this, drop this track.”

--IANS

dc/