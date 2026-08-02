Noh leads Women’s Open as Diksha, Aditi exit early

Lancashire , Aug 2 (IANS) American Yealimi Noh, who has had a modest season in 2026, shot two-under 69 to take a three-shot lead heading into the final day of action at the 2026 AIG Women’s Open. The American was in a share of third place overnight but went up to the top overcoming a rocky start.

Five players are in a tie for second place with Germany’s Esther Henseleit, American Lucy Li, Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul, Korea’s Haeran Ryu and Japan’s Shiho Kuwaki all on four-under-par.

The Indian pair of Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok exited early after the second round.

Noh had a rocky start with bogeys on the fourth and fifth holes before a birdie on six at Royal Lytham & St Annes. Noh dropped another on the seventh but then found her groove rolling in three birdies on the trot on holes nine, 10 and 11 before adding another on 16 to lead with a score of seven-under-par.

Noh said, “I have had a rough year so far, golf is crazy it just takes one week, one round to switch it and play a whole different game. I’m happy to be in this position.

“I really focused on my tempo [on the back nine]. I was satisfied with 17 and 15 as well. I don’t think I’ve ever had to hit so many hybrids off the tee or approach shots. Usually, I’m on the longer side so it’s been interesting having longer irons in. I feel pretty ready [to win]. There’s so much golf left and so much left to do. I want to go out there and enjoy it.”

It was a solid day on the golf course for two-time LET winner Henseleit, who fired a round of 67 (-4) on day three. The German star made back-to-back birdies on the second and third holes before adding further birdies on six, nine and 11.

Her only dropped shot of the day came on the 15th hole, but Henseleit was still finished at four under par at the end of moving day.

American Li was also under-par in the third round with a 69 (-2) which included four birdies and two bogeys.

Ryu, who has won the last two Major championships, held the lead overnight but had a tricky day with a 74 (+3).

England’s Lottie Woad is in solo seventh place on three-under-par after a round of 70 (-1) at Royal Lytham & St Annes.

Four players are in a share of eighth place with Japanese duo Ayaka Furue and Minami Katsu alongside Thailand’s Chanettee Wannasaen and England’s Charley Hull all on two-under-par.

--IANS

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