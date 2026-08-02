CWG 2026: Mirabai Chanu, Lovepreet Singh receive rousing welcome on return to India

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) India’s Commonwealth Games Weightlifting medallists received a rousing reception on their return from Glasgow on Sunday, as hundreds of supporters gathered at the Indira Gandhi International Airport to celebrate the contingent’s successful campaign.

Among those who arrived were Olympic medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, heavyweight weightlifter Lovepreet Singh and Gyaneshwari Yadav, all of whom were greeted by fans, family members and well-wishers after helping India enjoy another memorable outing at the Commonwealth Games.

Mirabai extended her remarkable legacy at the Games by winning a third successive Commonwealth title in the women’s 49kg category, adding another gold medal to her glittering career.

Speaking after landing in New Delhi, the Manipuri star expressed pride in representing both her state and the country.

“Coming from Manipur, I feel really proud that I have done something good for my Country,” Mirabai told reporters.

Lovepreet Singh, who secured the silver medal in the men’s +110kg category after finishing just one kilogram behind the gold medallist, also received a warm welcome. The Punjab lifter registered a total lift of 388kg, including a Commonwealth Games record 176kg in the snatch, as India concluded its weightlifting campaign with eight medals – one gold, six silver and one bronze.

Despite narrowly missing the top step of the podium, Lovepreet said his focus has already shifted to the Asian Games.

“I am feeling very good. I would like to thank Captain Vijay, sir and all the senior players who have guided me. I will definitely win the gold medal in Asian Games,” he told IANS.

Gyaneshwari Yadav, who also returned with a Silver medal from Glasgow, said her family was delighted with her achievement and expressed hope of standing on top of the podium when India hosts the next Commonwealth Games in 2030.

“I play in the 53kg category. My family is also very happy. They are excited about my return. I will try to win gold in the Commonwealth Games 2030, which will happen in our country,” she told IANS.

--IANS

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