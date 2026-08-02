Nauheed Cyrusi reveals she decided to let go of the idea of having kids after two miscarriages

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Actress Nauheed Cyrusi revealed through her latest post on Instagram that she has faced not one but two miscarriages.

The 'Anwar' actress added that the challenging experience made her and her husband reassess the purpose of their lives, which they ended up dedicating to the welfare of animals.

Nauheed shared that she got married in 2017 and got pregnant in 2018. However, the pregnancy resulted in a miscarriage in the third month.

She was heard saying in the clip, "The doctor told me to go out and tell my family. We went in for our last checkup, and unfortunately, there wasn’t any heartbeat, and we ended up adopting Jojo. He is our almost-blind, almost-deaf Cocker. We adopted him from the SPCA."

Nauheed added that they got pregnant yet again in the middle of COVID. Unfortunately, that too resulted in a miscarriage.

She went on to share, “In the middle of Covid, we got pregnant with a second baby. It also ended in a miscarriage. By now, we have started to think about our purpose in life, and that it has to be something more than just getting babies into this world, and please tell me you have noticed that this world is just not the same world that we grew up in.”

Nauheed also stated that they never wanted to go for IVF, and are now entirely focused on caring for the animals who need their attention.

"Our purpose probably is taking care of the furries who need us, and so we have been doing a lot for animals without anyone really knowing. Important thing that I forgot to mention is that I did not want to do any form of IVF. Because I felt like if a baby is meant to be ours, then it will be ours, and I do not want to go down that road. I am well into my 40s, and I am in a different zone. Hope this clears the air," she concluded.

--IANS

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