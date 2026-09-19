'No single honest recruitment before 2017': CM Adityanath distributes appointment letters for UP govt posts

Lucknow, Sep 19 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday took a swipe at the previous Samajwadi Party government and alleged that there was "not a single honest recruitment" in the state before 2017.

CM Adityanath made the remarks during the distribution of appointment letters to candidates selected for various departmental posts by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) and Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC).

Asserting that the UP government has issued appointment letters to 9.5 lakh youth so far, the Chief Minister targeted the previous SP government.

He said: "To those who created an uproar regarding the distribution of appointment letters prior to 2017, I ask them to take note—we are going to issue appointment letters to another 1 lakh youth within the next six months."

"Before 2017, riots occurred in UP every other day, curfews lasted for months, and no one was safe; the then-government had discredited the entire recruitment process by appointing their own family members and relatives in recruitment boards and commissions," the UP CM alleged.

He added: "Not a single recruitment drive was conducted honestly back then (due to which) the youth were forced to migrate. No one would offer opportunities to individuals from Uttar Pradesh; the situation was dire for youngsters here."

CM Adityanath further remarked that due to the "ailing mindset' of the government at the time, UP itself became a "Bimaru (ailing)" state.

"Uttar Pradesh was not sick; it was the mindset of the governments that was sick, and their modus operandi was corrupt," he said.

Without taking any name, the Chief Minister said that before 2017, a certain individual was appointed as the Chairman of the UP Public Service Commission who was not even qualified for the role.

"When the outcry grew, the court had to order that he be sent to jail and made to rot there for life. They (previous government) had created an identity crisis for the youth of Uttar Pradesh. Those who failed to deliver are now raising questions...We are going to provide jobs to not just one lakh, but even more young people in the coming six months," he asserted.

In a veiled attack on SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle and party MLA Shivpal Yadav, CM Adityanath said: "In the past, the 'uncle-nephew duo' used to set out brazenly—acting like dacoits—to loot and plunder these job opportunities. Today, they are acting like preachers, but after 2027, they won't even remain that as well."

The Chief Minister underlined that UP will never tolerate those who harm the youth of the state and play with their futures.

"The state will never accept those who created an identity crisis for UP, turned a state known for its festivities into one plagued by turmoil, jeopardised the safety of daughters, drove farmers—the providers of food—to suicide, and abandoned the citizens of UP to starve," he added.

--IANS

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