August 27, 2026 9:01 PM हिंदी

No shortage of onion in country, retail sale at Rs 35 a kg begins: Consumer Affairs Secretary

No shortage of onion in country, retail sale at Rs 35 a kg begins: Consumer Affairs Secretary

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) There is no onion shortage in the country, the government said on Thursday, as it started the retail sale of onions at Rs 35 per kg from its price stabilisation buffer to provide relief to consumers.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare flagged off the onion distribution campaign from Krishi Bhawan here. Initially, onions will be sold at Rs 35 per kg through outlets and mobile vans operated by the NCCF, the NAFED, and the Kendriya Bhandars.

Speaking to the media, Khare said that every year, the government makes efforts to ensure that consumers get onions at subsidised rates through retail intervention whenever prices rise.

She said the government remains committed to protecting consumers from sudden spikes in onion prices. "There is neither any shortage in onion production nor in its availability across the country," she noted.

Khare said that onion exports this year are also at almost the same level as last year. According to her, the government intervenes in the market from time to time to keep prices under control and provide relief to consumers.

Meanwhile, NAFED Managing Director Deepak Agarwal told IANS that the sale of onions through mobile vans has begun at 40 locations across Delhi. In addition, onions will also be made available through NAFED and NCCF stores, e-commerce platforms, and organised retail chains.

He said that discussions are underway with the Delhi government to make onions available at Rs 35 per kg through Public Distribution System (PDS) shops as well. If the proposal is implemented, a large number of consumers are expected to benefit from the initiative.

Speaking to IANS, NCCF Managing Director Anice Joseph Chandra said that the organisation started selling onions at its retail centres immediately after the campaign was launched from Krishi Bhawan.

"Consumers can purchase onions at Rs 35 per kg from NCCF outlets, particularly those located near metro stations," she said.

The retail network will be expanded further in the coming days to ensure that affordable onions reach a larger number of consumers, Chandra added.

--IANS

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