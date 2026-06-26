‘No one is being saved’: VHP chief Alok Kumar on Ram Mandir donation embezzlement probe

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) President Alok Kumar on Friday asserted that no individual is beyond the scope of the investigation into the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, dismissing concerns over the exclusion of certain names from the FIR and insisting that the probe would be comprehensive and time-bound.

Responding to opposition leaders questioning why Ram Janmabhoomi Trust General Secretary Champat Rai was not named in the FIR, Alok Kumar said the investigation was not restricted to those specifically named and that all individuals connected to the case would be examined.

Alok Kumar said, “What does that accomplish? They are not outside the investigation; they will also be investigated. I mentioned the issue of ‘small fish’ and ‘big fish’. The names in the FIR are based on the SIT report. But I am repeating this for the sake of the viewers -- ‘and other persons’ are included. Because of that, neither Champat nor Anil are outside the scope of this investigation, nor is there any such intention.”

Speaking on the FIR registered in the alleged donation embezzlement case, the VHP chief said it was a natural outcome of the preliminary inquiry conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which had identified certain individuals in its report.

Alok Kumar said, “It was a logical course. When these allegations started being made, the Trust told the government -- the Uttar Pradesh government -- to form an SIT. The SIT conducted a primary investigation. It has identified these people in its report and named them. Therefore, an FIR was filed, but not only against them. It is written there, as ...‘and other unidentified persons’. Therefore, the investigation that will take place will be comprehensive. It will be against them, and also against those who are being accused.”

“Regarding the talk of ‘small fish’ and ‘big fish,’ no fish is free from investigation. No one is being saved. We expect the police to investigate everyone. Senior officers should investigate, and it should be done within a time-bound limit, so that a decision can be reached quickly, and the process of sending these people to jail can be expedited,” he added.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested all eight accused in the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, within hours of registering the first FIR linked to the alleged misappropriation of donations offered by devotees at the Ayodhya temple. The FIR followed a preliminary inquiry by the SIT constituted by the state government.

Earlier on Thursday, Alok Kumar had said an FIR should be registered immediately in the matter, stressing that any diversion of offerings made to Lord Ram’s temple amounts to an injury to the faith of the Hindu community.

Speaking to IANS, Kumar described the matter as “sad and unfortunate” and urged swift legal action following reports of alleged irregularities.

--IANS

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