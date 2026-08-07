Mohit Suri on 'Awarapan 2': A long-lost love, old friend you haven’t met in years but still deeply miss

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Director Mohit Suri, who recently celebrated the 1st anniversary of his blockbuster film ‘Saiyaara’, has called the upcoming film ‘Awarapan 2’, a “long-lost love”, and “an old friend”.

On Friday, the director took to his Instagram, and shared the film’s trailer. He also penned a long note in the caption, saying that the film brought back so many memories for him.

He wrote, “This one feels special. Like a long-lost love, like an old friend you haven’t met in years but still deeply miss. 19 years later, and this movie still matters so much to me. Thank you, @nitinrkakkar , for bringing back something that is so close to my heart and for doing it with so much love, flourish, sensitivity and heart. To everyone who has worked on this film, most of you I know, have worked with before, and will continue to work with, you’ve done such a brilliant job”.

Mohit helmed the first part of the franchise. The film was a commercial disaster upon its release, and was pulled down from theatres owing to its poor performance. However, the film’s music was a huge success, and served as a fuel to its long shelf-life. Viewers saw the film on other avenues, steadily turning a once commercial disaster into a cult-classic.

He further mentioned, “Watching this trailer brought back so many memories. @billysiddiqi , I’m sure you’ve added so much more to this world, things that perhaps we couldn’t do back then. @dishapatani, I am so proud of you buddy !! Like always And last but definitely not the least, my brothers. @therealemraan Emi, my hero, and always, always will be. I’m sure you have given this one your all, like you did to me 18 years back”.

“And my little brother @visheshb7, I’ve passed on the baton to you, and now I can’t wait for the world to see what magic you have created. Good luck, my brother. Loved the trailer. All the very best to all of you. Everyone, go watch Awarapan 2 in cinemas on 14th August. ‘Toh phir aao… mujhko satao… mujhko rulao’”, he added.

--IANS

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