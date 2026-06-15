Nivetha Pethuraj: I had decided to quit cinema in 2023

Hyderabad, June 15 (IANS) Well known Tamil actress Nivetha Pethuraj, whose performance in legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao's recent Telugu film 'Sing Geetham' has come in for praise, has now disclosed that she had contemplated quitting films in 2023.

Participating in a Thanksgiving meet organised by the film's makers, Nivetha Pethuraj began her speech by saying, "In 2023, I decided to quit cinema. And I realised life takes you in all the wrong decisions and wrong paths just so you can land in a Singeetham Srinivas Rao's golden blockbuster."

Thanking producer Nag Ashwin for bringing her "back to life, basically", the actress said, "If it wasn't for Nag, I wouldn't be here. I would have just been in some Himalayas or something, just meditating. I wanted to choose a different life, but I'm back at it again. With a great bang, I believe. So, thank you so much."

Stating that she was moved to tears while watching the film, the actress said, "I watched the film day before yesterday, and I had tears in my eyes because this is something that is actually happening in the world right now. So, I hope there's a small takeaway from this film that when a newborn comes to this earth, we try to plant a sapling for every newborn. That will make a huge difference because of whatever is happening in this world right now. That's my only wish."

Stating that she often went to a lot of musicals in London, Nivetha Pethuraj said, "I was just hoping at least there is one musical concert that happens, you know, somewhere in India. And I couldn't believe that I was part of a musical film, which is history. So, I'm glad."

The actress, who was full of gratitude for the opportunity, called the film's director, a director's director. She said,"There's only one thing I can say about Sangeetam Srinivas Rao Garu. He's a director's director. That's it. There's nothing more about him. I'm so glad. Thank you so much for having me. Thank you so much for trusting in me."

For the unaware, director Singeetham Srinivasa Rao's dream project 'Sing Geetham', envisioned as India’s first musical fantasy, released on June 12. The film, which has been produced by Nag Ashwin under the prestigious banners of Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema, features actors Ayaan, Ahilya Bamroo, and Shalini Kondepudi in the lead.

--IANS

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