November 09, 2026 5:51 PM हिंदी

Nithiin's 'Alias Rukmini' shooting wrapped!

Nithiin's 'Alias Rukmini' shooting wrapped! (Photo: Unanimous Productions/Instagram)

Hyderabad, Nov 9(IANS) The makers of director Murali Kanth Devasoth's upcoming Telugu entertainer 'Alias Rukmini', featuring actor Nithiin in the lead, on Monday announced that shooting for the film had been wrapped.

Taking to its timeline on Instagram, Unanimous Productions, the production house producing the film, wrote, "It's a shoot wrap for #AliasRukmini. In 25days, let's celebrate a beautiful film with unspoken emotions in theatres . In cinemas worldwide December 4th.Natural Star @nameisnani presents @actor_nithiin in #AliasRukmini. Written & Directed by @murali_kanth449."

Only a day before Deepavali, the makers had released a video clip of actor Nithiin's look as the young Krishna in the film.

Taking to his X timeline, Nithiin shared the video clip that showed him appearing as a youngster in the film. He wrote, "Every love story has a 'before'. Young Krishna. A dreamer. A whole new me. Reintroducing Krishna from #AliasRukmini. In cinemas worldwide December 4th."

In the video released, Nithiin was introduced as Krishna in a new avatar. The video showed what Krishna's life was like before Rukmini came into his world.

The video begins with director Murali Kanth Devasoth talking to Aafiya Sayed, who plays Rukmini in the film, about the young Krishna. He explains to her that the place they are seated is the place that made Krishna who he was. The conversation ends, with the director asking Aafiya if given a chance, whether she would want to see how Krishna looked 10 years ago. She replies "yes" and actor Nithiin, looking several years younger, appears on the scene.

The film, which is being presented by well known Telugu actor Nani, is being produced by Deepthi Ganta. The film has triggered excitement among fans ever since the makers released its title teaser.

The title teaser began with a voiceover. From the voices heard, it was evident that director Murali was having a conversation about the film with actor Nani.

Director Murali tells Nani that this film is about Krishna. It is then that visuals begin to appear in the title teaser.

Nithiin is seen sleeping, sitting on a chair while the visuals that follow give the impression that he is a writer of books on sensual topics.

Nani stops director Murali and says, "Wait a second. You said this was Krishna's story." He then reels out the titles of the books that were screened and highlights the fact that all the books have been written by Rukmini.

"Who is this Rukmini?," we hear Nani ask the director. However, it is Nithiin, who is sleeping until now, who answers this question. He says, "Rukmini is my wife." Nani is heard saying,"I love this script. When do we start to shoot?"

The film has a sound technical team backing it. Cinematography for the film is by Jomon T John while music is by Vijai Bulganin. Srujana Adusumilli is the editor of the film which has costumes by Rekha Boggarrapu. The film has been co-directed by Ramana Madhavaram.

--IANS

mkr/

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