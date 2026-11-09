Actor Balaji Murugadoss tells cops: I will meet you in court; says will make sure every cop who came to his house is suspended!

Chennai, Nov 9 (IANS) Stating that his landlord had now asked him to vacate, well known Tamil actor Balaji Murugadoss, who shot to limelight after winning the title of one of the seasons of the Tamil television reality show Bigg Boss, has now announced that he will make sure that every police (person) who came to his house for a search is suspended.

Taking to his X timeline to put up fresh tweets, he wrote, "I will meet you in court:)30 years of hardship, hard work, struggles. Will you do the same to nepotism kids? Shame on you @tnpoliceoffl."

"Will make sure every police (person who) came to my house is suspended! No search warrant. No proof. Just over call. My landlord asked me to vacate. Someone has to take the accountability. Not gonna leave it without apology from @tnpoliceoffl. See you in court!," he said.

For the unaware, on Monday, the actor had put out a video on social media that showed officials of the Narcotics Department arriving at his home and searching the place, even as he made it clear to them that he was clean. He demanded to know on what basis they had come to search his residence.

Taking to his X timeline to post a video of the conversation that happened between him and the men claiming to be officials from the Narcotics Department, Balaji Murugadoss had said, "15 police from Narcotics came to my house last night!"

He then put out another tweet in which he said, "I just want to know who gave the complaint @actorvijay. I want to know who gave the complaint and for what! I asked them a number of times they didn’t disclose. I’m up for blood test. But shame on your police department!"

He went on to add, "Fifteen police came to my house, all they found is three cats and one dog ! But I wanna know on what basis they came! There’s no search warrant since I’m clean I invited them home. But I need an explanation for this act of police."

In the video clip that Balaji Murugadoss posted, one of the officials is heard telling the actor not to record the proceedings on his mobile, saying, "If you record, even we will record."

Balaji Murugadoss is heard replying to him, "Please record. Sir, I am a clean person. Please go inside and check completely."

The official replies, "We have come only because we have got calls." To this, Balaji Murugadoss asks,"Drugsaa? You can even take my blood test. Please come."

The official again is seen telling Balaji Murugadoss, "You are a famous figure. We need your co-operation. Please don't record. If you do, we too will record. Please put it (mobile) down." The actor is heard saying, " I am co-operating. I was the one who invited you inside."

On the work front, Balaji Murugadoss was last seen in director J Sathish Kumar's film 'Fire', in which he played the antagonist.

--IANS

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