Nishanth Doti's 'Sahaa (Life of Sanju)' trailer released

Hyderabad, Aug 27 (IANS) The makers of director Nishanth Doti's upcoming Telugu film 'Sahaa (Life of Sanju)' on Thursday released the film's trailer, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Directed by Nishanth Doti, the movie stars Kumar Kasaram, Swetha Lakshman and Vrajana Pandya in the lead.

The trailer of the film, which has been produced by Tejeswar Velpucharla under the Sumaira Studios banner, appears to give the impression that the film places human emotions at the centre of its narrative.

The trailer showcases several chapters of Sanju’s life. His childhood memories, school experiences, college days, first love, marriage, and the emotional turmoil that follows certain crucial developments -- all become part of a deeply personal recollection.

However, the story takes a fascinating twist when Sanju comes across a girl named Sahaa. What makes the encounter unusual is not just her name, but the remarkable similarities she shares with someone from his past.

The situation raises intriguing questions about whether some connections are destined to return, whether the past can truly be left behind, and if certain emotions remain unfinished despite the passage of time. The film seems to approach love from a mature perspective, focusing not merely on romance but also on memories, emotional wounds, acceptance, and the search for closure.

Director Nishanth Doti brings a sensitive touch to the subject, giving the narrative an intimate and relatable feel. Instead of depending solely on dramatic moments, the trailer builds an impact through emotions and situations that audiences can connect with personally.

Music for the film has been scored by Shekar Chandra, while cinematography is by Karunakar K. Dinesh Peddi has taken care of the film's editing.

The supporting cast features Mahipal, Appaji, Bharathi, Meghana Sunil, Bombay Padma, Konda Reddy, and Harshavardhan.

With its emphasis on memories, relationships, and the unpredictable ways in which life reconnects people, Sahaa (Life of Sanju) looks like an emotionally driven romantic drama with a distinctive narrative hook. The trailer certainly sets the bar high for the movie scheduled for release on September 4.

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IANS

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